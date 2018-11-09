TONIGHT! Devaun Lee looking to shine on The Contender undercard

TONIGHT!!! Middleweight DeVaun Lee will be in action when he takes on Tyrone Brunson on the undercard of The Contender finale at The Forum in Inglewood, California.





Lee of Queens, New York has a record of 10-4-1 with five knockouts is looking to shine after suffering a disappointing a 5th round stoppage loss to eventual finalist Shane Mosley Jr. in their opening round bout.

Since being on the show, Lee’s visibility has grown to where he is recognized more.

“It’s always positive. I am getting more random people hitting me up on social media and such, and they say very positive things about seeing me on the show,” said Lee.

On some of the things that Lee learned and what he took away from the show, was the meeting and kinship he gained with one Hall of Famer and someone else who will be enshrined in the next few years.

“I created a bond with Freddie Roach and Andre Ward. Just being around them created even extra motivation for me. It was very inspiring to be around them. Freddie has trained so many world champions, Andre’s record speaks for itself. To just have to hear stories and the pointers from them. Andre was was cool, we played chess and it was great to get advice from him.”

Being around 15 other fighters under one roof was extremely for positive for the 31 year-old Lee.

“Being on the show, the cast were all cool people. There was a lot of positive energy, and now its great to be back in Los Angeles for my fight. This has definitely been the greatest experience of my career.”

In Brunson, he is fighting an opponent with great knockout power.





“We are cool, but once Friday happens, I have a job to do. I am really looking forward to see what this will do for my career. I have to become a world champion, and I really would want to get a rematch with Mosley, but first have to take care of business on Friday.”

Lee is managed by El Matador Management