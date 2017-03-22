Tomorrow night – DTLA fights at exchange L.A.

The hottest boxing show in Los Angeles, DTLA FIGHTS, returns to the hottest nightclub in Los Angeles for another Thursday night of fights tomorrow at EXCHANGE L.A. in Downtown Los Angeles.





PR Sports Promotions in association with Bash Boxing, Lights Out Promotions, and Roc Nation Sports will present an 8 bout professional boxing card featuring some of Southern California’s most adored local talent including the homecoming of Riverside’s Daniel “Twitch” Franco (15-0-3, 10KOs) as he takes on Chula Vista’s Christopher “S.D. Kid” Martin (29-8-3, 9KOs).

Franco is coming off the most important win of his professional career when he captured the IBF/USBA Featherweight Title last November with a 4th round knockout over previous unbeaten Derrick Murray (13-1-1, 5KOs). The big win earned Franco a Top 15 World ranking and his first bout in his hometown in over 2 years. Franco will square off against his most experienced opponent to date in veteran Christopher Martin. Martin, who started his professional career undefeated in his first 25 bouts, has battled with a slew of World Champions and Challengers including Jhonny Gonzalez, Gary Russell Jr., and Miguel Marriaga.

Also featured on tomorrow night’s DTLA FIGHTS undercard will be the Southern California return of Shane Mosley Jr. (9-1, 6KOs), knockout artist Israel “Bumaye” Duffus (14-4, 11KOs), the DTLA FIGHTS return of Humberto “El Cameron de Los Pobres” Velasquez (3-0-1, 1KO), heavyweights Nigel Dawson (3-0) and Cashton Young (2-1-1), and the professional debuts of Robert Ochoa, Ruben Campos, and Gary Michaels.

Tickets to DTLA FIGHTS are available online at www.DTLAFights.com and will be available at the EXCHANGE L.A. Box Office.

Doors Open at 6:00pm; First Bout at 6:30pm.

All bouts are subject to change.