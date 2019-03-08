Tommy Langford faces former Joshua Buatsi opponent in super-middleweight debut

‘Baggies Bomber’ makes 168lbs inauguration against Baptiste Castegnaro – Former British and Commonwealth middleweight champion Tommy Langford (20-3) makes his move up to super-middleweight by facing Frenchman Baptiste Castegnaro (8-16) on March 9 at the Walsall Town Hall on a BCB Promotions event.





The 28-year-old from southwest France tackled both Olympic bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi and ex-English champion Liam Conroy, who both meet for the vacant British light-heavyweight title on March 23.

He put up a brave show against Buatsi, who eventually earned a fifth-round stoppage win at London’s York Hall, but managed to give Conroy a count in their prior meeting, losing narrowly on points at 59-57.

He has knocked out half of his victims, but hasn’t had his arm raised in any of his last eight contests. Only two opponents from 16 defeats have managed to stop the super-middleweight; Zach Parker being the first to register a TKO win in June 2017, three months prior to Buatsi’s.





Parker, the current British super-middleweight champion and future target for Tommy, halted Baptiste just 15 seconds before the end of their scheduled eight-round contest.

Despite Baptiste experiencing one more fight during his six-year pro career, Langford has an extra 25 rounds under his belt – 130 to 155 – having been involved in 10 title fights.

The 29-year-old from Birmingham decided he could no longer make the 160lbs weight limit after six years and 23 fights competing at middleweight and now makes his debut appearance at super-middle against Castegnaro.

“Everything in my training camp has gone well and I’m really excited to be making my super-middleweight debut, finally,” the West Brom FC fan said.

“I spar with super-middleweights like Callum Smith all the time, so I know what to expect and just want to put on a really good performance to announce my arrival at 168lbs.”

Langford, who once reached No.2 in the WBO world rankings, revealed his reason for moving up a weight category, “It’s been hard to make middleweight my entire career, if I’m honest, and I was always big at the weight.

“In the past 18 months, weight-making has become more of a struggle and I just didn’t feel strong by the end of it.

“All I could do to get to the 160lbs limit was run like crazy, but you end up wasting away muscle and strength, which affects your performances in the ring.

“I feel better already at super-middle, which instantly tells me it was the right move, but the first time I need to deliver is March 9 and I want to put on a really good performance to officially announce my arrival. After that, I’ll be bouncing back in a big way.”

Langford has already declared his intentions to become a two-weight British or Commonwealth champion, stating, “I want to get back in the title mix as soon as possible but I can’t see any of the domestic champions giving me the shot, so I’m fully prepared to work my way into the mandatory positions for the British or Commonwealth.”

The BCB Promotions ‘Pride of the Midlands’ event also features Midlands Area middleweight champion Tyler Denny (10-1-2); unbeaten welterweight Conah Walker (3-0); undefeated lightweight Connor Lee Jones (2-0); and Wolves welterweight Kirstie Bavington (1-0-1).