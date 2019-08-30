Tommy Hughes to face Mike Gavronski on September 21

Bobby Hitz returns to where it all began for Hitz Boxing when the promotion presents the Rosemont Rumble at the Dome on September 21. The main event features Chicago’s Tommy Hughes and Mike Gavronski, who is originally from Washington but now resides in Illinois. The WBC Continental Americas Super Middlweight Championship title is on the line in the 10-round bout.





Tommy Hughes (9-1, 4KO) has become a staple on the Hitz boxing shows, bringing out fans from all over the Chicago area, who are enamored by his grit, tenacity and most importantly, his willingness to face tough competition. In a day and age when boxers and their teams cherry pick opponents, and try to keep their ‘O,’ Hughes has never turned down a bout for being too difficult. He has, however, turned down opponents he and his team deemed not challenging enough.

After his first loss last summer, via a cut at the hands of a very tough Demar Singleton (10-2-1, 6KO), Hughes jumped right back into the fire, facing fellow Chicago fighter Chris Chatman. Winning a close majority decision didn’t deter Hughes from accepting a rematch with Chatman, which he also won by majority decision.

Gavronski (25-3-1, 15KO) will be Hughes’ toughest opponent to date. He’s faced high level competition in Jesse Hart, Dashon Johnson, and Brian Vera, and is eager to make his name in his new home of Chicago.





“I’m really excited about this show,” said Bobby Hitz, founder and promoter of Hitz Boxing. ”This is what local boxing is. This show epitomizes what local boxing is all about – if I wasn’t promoting this show I’d buy a ticket for it.”

The undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Rosemont Rumble start at $50, and can be purchased at hitzboxing.com. Doors to the Dome, located at 27 Jennie Finch Way, open at 7:00. First bell is at 7:30.