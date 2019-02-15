Frank vs. Wilton on March 15; Brian Rose and RImmer Reunite

Sheffield’s Tommy Frank will face a new opponent in his shot at the vacant Commonwealth Super Flyweight Title on March 15, after the withdrawal of Ross Murray.





Undefeated Frank, 9-0 (1), will now battle Luke Wilton at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena, with the contest being broadcast live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 422, BT 95, Talk Talk 95, Virgin 553).

Experienced Wilton represents a step up for Tommy. The Belfast-based fighter has only been beaten five times in 26 outings, and has been the distance with former British Flyweight king Kevin Satchell, as well as current WBC World Flyweight champion, Charlie Edwards.

Promoter and manager Dennis Hobson is expecting an acid test for his charge, but believes Frank has the ability to eventually move onto world honours.





“We’d agreed the fight with Ross Murray, and I don’t know if they thought Tommy was a step too far, but they’ve come back and said they want to now campaign at light-flyweight,” explained Hobson. “I just wonder if they thought they’d bitten off more than they can chew though. It’s not very professional but good luck to Ross and I hope he does well.

“Luke Wilton has now been confirmed by the Commonwealth Board. This is a tougher assignment than the original opponent, but when you fight for a meaningful title you have to be willing to fight whoever is put in front of you, which Tommy is willing to do. Luke is a lot more experienced, so we’ll find out what Tommy is all about against this credible opponent.

“This is also a big opportunity for Luke, so credit to him for stepping up to the plate. I’m confident in Tommy though. As a promoter I just want to put good fights on, which this will be. Glyn [Rhodes – Tommy’s trainer] wants to test Tommy, we believe in him and I believe he has enough in his tank to win and then consolidate at this level. But this is a big step for him.”

“I’m over the moon that Dennis and Steve Crump have worked so hard to get me this title shot, I’m very grateful,” said Frank. “It’s a brilliant title, and a stepping stone to bigger things. If you look at the calibre of fighters that have won the Commonwealth, it’s a massive title. It will open up a lot of doors for me and get me noticed, but first I have to come through against Luke Wilton.”

‘Dream Team’ Rose and Rimmer reunite in bid for titles

Champion boxer Brian Rose has teamed up with long-time coach and mentor Bobby Rimmer in his bid for titles.

The Blackpool middleweight – whose main sponsor is Fleetwood Town FC – is midway through a “punishing” training camp in California ahead of his eagerly-awaited return to the ring in April.

And former British champ Brian, who won the coveted Lonsdale belt in 2012 and fought for the WBO World Super Welterweight Title in 2014, is delighted to have Bobby back in his corner after a break of 18 months.

Brian said: “All my best moments in my career have come with Bobby by my side. He not only helps get me physically right, but mentally right and I’m delighted we are back together. I need him in my life, it’s the dream team!”

Brian and Bobby flew out to the States in January for an intensive eight-week training camp. They are based at Tiki Ghosn’s Huntington Beach Ultimate Training Centre where Brian is training alongside former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and Mixed Martial Arts Hall of Famer Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

Working with renowned strength coach Paul Herrera and nutritionist Eric Huerta, the hard work is already paying off. Brian says he is now focused on returning to light middleweight, the division where he enjoyed most success in his illustrious career.

Brian, who celebrates his 34th birthday today (Feb 15) with another tough training session in the States, added: “It’s full on, it’s punishing stuff. There is no time to celebrate my birthday.

“The reason I came here was to be taken out of my comfort zone. Being away from home and my family means I am totally focused. These last few weeks have shown me what I need to do and what levels I need to reach to be challenging for titles again.

“The facilities are out of this world here, there is everything I need. The training is very hard, but the focus and intensity are exactly what I need.

“I feel brilliant, the best I have in years, and I will be a force to be reckoned with when I get back in the ring.”

Bobby said he was delighted to again be coaching Brian full-time and believes the popular Lancashire fighter has a real shot at winning titles again.

He said: “I would not be here with Brian if I did not believe he had the hunger and desire to get back to the top.

“To make it as a top boxer you have to make so many sacrifices, especially at home, with your family and how you live your life.

“Brian is making these sacrifices because he wants to get back to be fighting at the very top. Since we’ve been here in California, we are starting to see the old, hungry Brian Rose again and it’s a joy to see.”

Brian returned to the ring last November with a points win over Alistair Warren. He is set to fight an, as yet, unnamed opponent in April.

Both Bobby and Brian praised the support of Fleetwood Town and the club’s chairman Andy Pilley who is also backing the boxer through his companies BES Utilities and Card Saver.

Brian said: “Without Andy and Fleetwood Town’s help none of this would be possible.

“He’s given me the opportunity to come here, safe in the knowledge everything is covered back home so I can concentrate on getting back to the level I know I am capable of reaching. The world’s my oyster with the backing and support of Andy and the Cod Army.”

Bobby added: “Brian’s sponsorship from Fleetwood is brilliant and it means he gets access to amazing facilities, both at Fleetwood’s Poolfoot Farm training base and here in the States. Coming on training camps like this is going to make all the difference.”