Tommy Frank and Loua Nassa in action on Oct.12

Sheffield fighters Tommy Frank and Loua Nassa will both fight in Commonwealth Title eliminators against experienced Tanzanian opposition on October 12 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena, live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 422, BT 95, Talk Talk 95, Virgin 553).







Super flyweight Frank, 8-0 (1), takes on Adam Yahaya, 18-2-1 (7); while Nassa will look to negotiate the challenge of Nasibu Ramadhan, 25-12-2 (13).

Frank hasn’t put a foot wrong as a pro. The 25-year-old, who is trained by Glyn Rhodes, picked up his first belt – the Central Area Title – in April against Craig Derbyshire, but will face his first real test against Yahaya.

Nassa – one of five pro siblings – was going great guns until coming unstuck against Brad Watson in February, in an English Title challenge. Since that stoppage defeat, Loua, 22, has returned to winning ways with a victory in April.

“Brad Watson pulled out of this super flyweight eliminator against Tommy, and so did Hassan Ahmed for whatever reason, so we’ve got him matched with this Tanzanian,” explained promoter, Dennis Hobson. “We’ve also got Loua in a Commonwealth Title eliminator at bantamweight. These will be two smashing fights, we’ve got a decent undercard, and I’m pleased that the show will be live on Freesports as well.







“I’ve got high hopes for Tommy and Loua. They’ve both got the experience now and it’s time to move them on, and test them. A Commonwealth Title eliminator isn’t an opportunity that comes along every day, but we believe in them, and this is a platform to start getting them onto the world scene.

“I believe in them, they’ve both got the right aptitude and attitude for the game. This is going to be a big step for them, but I do think they both have a chance for big things. My track record shows that I can move fighters onto the world scene, and I just need them to play their part now between the ropes.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on October 12. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Loua Nassa in Commonwealth Title eliminators. The undercard will feature Sheffield fighters Dan West; Kane Salvin; Keenan Wainwright; Sufyaan Ahmed; Mohammed Alqotaibi, and Hakeem Nassa. Also appearing will be Manchester’s Michael Gomez Jr, and Buxton’s Irvin Mango.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.