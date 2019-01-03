Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights Series SERIES kicks off on Jan.27

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions acclaimed ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series returns for the first time in 2019 on Sunday, January 27 at the AVALON in Hollywood, CA.





Advance tickets for The VIP Boxing Experience priced at $150 for VIP Seats on the Ring Apron, $125 for VIP Ringside Front Row, $100, $75 and $60 are now on sale online at www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. VIP Booths are also available by inquiring at Info@360Promotions.US. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 4:00 p.m.

“We’re very excited to kick off the 2019 season of Hollywood Fight Nights with an evening of great fights on Sunday, January 27 at the AVALON,” said Loeffler. “Our first four events last year were very successful and our shows have become one of the most popular nights on the Southern California boxing schedule.”

‘Maricela Cornejo is one of the most popular female fighters in the United States and will be making her debut at junior middleweight on January 27. Also, this will be the fourth time Brian Ceballo has fought at Hollywood Fight Nights, he is one of the boxing’s top young prospects and is returning to Los Angeles following a sensational performance at Madison Square Garden on December 8.”





In a highly anticipated local rivalry clash, two-time world title challenger Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo, (12-3-0, 5 KO’s), of Los Angeles, CA will face Erin Toughill, (7-3-0), of Huntington Beach, CA in the eight- round junior middleweight main event on January 27.

A veteran of numerous nationally televised bouts contested at super middleweight, Cornejo will be looking to start her ascent in the junior middleweight division against her arch-rival.

Starting her professional career in 2000, Toughill has faced numerous top names in women’s boxing including former world champions Laila Ali and Jacqui Frazier-Lyde.

Top undefeated welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo, (6-0-0, 3 KOs), of New York, NY will fight Randy Fuentes, (8-7-1, 2 KOs), of McAllen, TX in the six-round co-feature on January 27.

Since turning professional in March of last year, Ceballo has impressed fans with each performance. Fighting for the first time at the famed Madison Square Garden, the 24-year-old former amateur standout scored a four-round unanimous decision over Daniel Calzada on December 8, 2018. In his last victory at Hollywood Fight Nights, Ceballo stopped Tavorus Teague in the second round on August 8, 2018.

The 30-year-old Fuentes has clashed with numerous undefeated prospects and is returning to action following a career-best knockout victory over Craig Callaghan on December 14, 2018 in Houston, TX.

In the light heavyweight division, heavy-handed contender Israel ‘Bumaye’ Duffus, (19-5-0, 16 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA clashes with undefeated prospect Juan ‘Sky’ Barajas, (7-0-0, 5 KOs), of Victorville, CA in a scheduled six-rounder.

A native of San Miguelito, Panama, the 26-year-old Duffus, trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, had won eight fights in a row, seven by knockout prior to dropping a ten-round decision to undefeated contender Charles Foster on November 18, 2018 in Boston, MA.

In 2018 the all-action 22-year-old Barajas stopped both of his opponents in the first round, Javier Rivera on May 25 and Juan Armendariz on May 11.

Fighting in a four-round junior lightweight bout, 18-year-old prospect Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (3-0-0), of Rialto, California, faces Guadalupe Arroyo, a veteran of seventeen fights, competing out of Huntington Beach, CA.

With two prior exciting victories at Hollywood Fight Nights events, Corona quickly returns to action following a four-round decision over Jesus Arevalo on December 22, 2018.

Over four rounds in the bantamweight division undefeated prospect George ‘Fantasma’ Navarro, (3-0-1, 1 KO), of Los Angeles, CA clashes with Anthony Torres, (0-2-0), of Visalia, CA.

The 20-year-old Navarro will be fighting for the first time in the United States with his first four professional bouts taking place in Mexico. Most recently he fought to a four-round draw with Genaro Velarde on September 22, 2018, in Mexicali, Mexico.

Torres returns to the ring following a hotly contested four rounder against undefeated Sean Garcia on December 6, 2018, in Costa Mesa, CA.

Rounding out the Hollywood Fight Nights event, undefeated super bantamweight prospect Alberto ‘Tito’ Jr. Felix, (2-0-0, 1 KO), of Ontario, CA, will look to stay perfect in a scheduled four-round bout against an opponent to be announced. The 20-year-old Felix will also be making his debut in the United States having won his first two professional bouts in Mexico.

‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ will once again be streamed live internationally, FREE of charge on the 360 Promotions website, (www.360promotions.us) and by visiting their Facebook page HERE.

The historic AVALON is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. For more details on the AVALON, please visit their website, www.AvalonHollywood.com