Toka Kahn Clary vs. Emmanuel Dominguez on June 2 in Atlantic City

The eyes of the boxing world will once again be on Atlantic City when Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing makes it’s Atlantic City debut on Saturday, June 2nd at the Adrian Phillips Theater inside Boardwalk Hall as part of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend.





With Evander Holyfield as the lead inductee in this year’s Hall of Fame class, The Real Deal Boxing, in association with Mis Downing Promotions and the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, has put together a sensational card featuring world class fighters along with a who’s who of local talent.

Headlining the evening will be The Real Deal Boxing’s top 10 ranked featherweight contender, Toka Kahn Clary (24-1, 17 KOs). The Liberian born southpaw, now based out of Providence, Rhode Island is set to take on Mexico’s Emmanuel Dominguez (22-6-2, 14 KOs) in what promises to be an action-packed high stakes fight for the NABA Featherweight Title.

In preparation for the title shot, Clary is currently on the west coast working with Hall of Fame trainer, Freddie Roach at The Wildcard Boxing Gym in Hollywood.

“This has been a long, hard training camp. I’ve been pushing myself ten times harder than usual with no distractions other than missing my family.”, explains Clary. “All I do out here is concentrate on boxing. I have a great support team, starting with a new addition, Freddie Roach.”





Clary has impressed Roach throughout the past few weeks of training as well.

“So far training camp has been great.”, insists Roach, the 7-time winner of BWAA Trainer of the Year award. “I’m continually impressed with Toka’s speed, power and overall skills. The next 3 weeks we will be concentrating on sharpening all the tools and come June 2nd, Team Clary will be ready.”

The undercard features an exciting mix of The Real Deal Boxing prospects and a host of next generation New Jersey and Philadelphia based fighters who are willing to be tested early in their careers.

The Real Deal Boxing’s Rayonta Whitfield (29-2, 15 KOs), who fights out of Augusta, Georgia will challenge former NABO champion and the pride of Cleveland, Ohio, Antonio Nieves (17-2-2, 9 KOs) in an 8 round bout that should see the winner move into contender status in the bantamweight division.





Dagoberto Aguero (13-0, 9 KOs), the undefeated super bantamweight from Florida and one of The Real Deal Boxing’s most promising prospects, will take on the toughest challenge of his career in New Brunswick, New Jersey’s Jorge Diaz (19-5-1, 10 KOs) in an 8 round clash.

The Real Deal Boxing’s undefeated Philadelphia based lightweight prospect, Steven Ortiz (8-0, 3 KOs) will take on Massachusett’s Zack Ramsey (8-3, 4 KOs) in an 8 round bout.

Atlantic City’s very own, Anthony Young (18-2, 6 KOs) will put his excellent record on the line against the Bronx’s Enver Halili (10-1, 3 KOs) in an 8 round welterweight clash.

In a Philly vs. AC bragging rights battle, Alejandro Jiminez (1-0, 1 KO) will take on Dallas Holden (1-2) in a 4 round featherweight bout.

Promising Philadelphia welterweight and recent The Real Deal Boxing signee, Poindexter Knight (3-0, 2 KOs) will look to maintain his perfect record against an opponent to be named in a 4 round bout.

Brandon Robinson (10-1, 7 KOs) of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, one of the busiest fighters in the game having fought an unbelievable 9 times last year, will appear against an opponent to be named in a 6 round super middleweight bout. Robinson is signed to Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions.

Undefeated Bowie, Maryland native and a member of The Real Deal Boxing roster, Greg Outlaw (4-0, 1 KO) will take on Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey’s Dan Murray (3-1-1) in a 6 round junior welterweight battle.

Rounding out the stacked card will be two fighters making their pro debuts in separate 4 round bouts.

Decorated national amateur champion, super bantamweight, Sacred Downing of Trenton, New Jersey will take on an opponent to be named and super lightweight, Dalyonn Butt of Philadelphia will take on the Bronx’s Samuel Forjue (0-2).

Evander Holyfield himself couldn’t be more excited about The Real Deal Boxing’s AC debut and his induction into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.

“From my second professional fight to defending the heavyweight championship of the world against George Foreman in one of the biggest fights of the decade, Atlantic City holds a special place in my heart.”, explains the legendary 4 time heavyweight champion now turned promoter.

“With my induction into the Hall of Fame, it felt like this was the ideal time to bring The Real Deal Boxing to Atlantic City. We believe Atlantic City is poised to make a comeback as of one of the premier destinations for professional boxing and The Real Deal Boxing is committed to being a part of that.”

The Real Deal Hall of Fame Special Edition takes place Saturday, June 2nd at the Adrian Phillips Theater inside Boardwalk Hall and is presented in association with Mis Downing Promotions and the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. Tickets are on sale now and priced at $150, $100, $50 and $35. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com and in person at the Boardwalk Hall Box Office. For more information visit www.therealdealboxing.com and www.acbhof.com.

Real Deal Sports and Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical Arts Radiology, Venum and FantaSea Resorts.