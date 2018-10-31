Tito Ortiz to be special VIP guest for Nov.8 Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN

MMA legend Tito Ortiz will be the special VIP guest for the Nov. 8 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will be headlined by the 10-round super welterweight fight between Palm Desert’s Neeco “The Rooster (17-0, 10 KOs) and Mexican warrior Jesus “El Renuente” Soto Karass (28-13-4, 18 KOs). ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT, and stream live on ESPN3 starting at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.





Known worldwide as the “Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” Ortiz became one of the first stars of mix martial arts and has faced the likes of Ken Shamrock, Forrest Griffin, Wanderlei Silva, Vitor Belfort and Ryan Bader. Ortiz held the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for three years and is considered one of the most important figures the sport has ever had. Ortiz will take on Chuck Liddell in the third fight of their historic trilogy on Saturday Nov. 24 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, Calif. in an event that will be televised on pay-per-view.

Ortiz will be in attendance for this event to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

In the co-main event, Manny “Chato” Robles III (16-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles will defend his NABF Featherweight Crown against Jose Gonzalez (23-6, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a 10-round clash.

Irish welterweight prospect Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (5-0, 3 KOs) will face Abel Reyes (4-1, 4 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico in a six-round welterweight fight.

Emilio “The Kid” Sanchez (16-1, 11 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. will battle Enrique Bernache(24-11, 12 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a 10-round featherweight clash.

D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (18-0, 12 KOs) of Temple Hills, Md. will face Alan Campa (17-3, 11 KOs) of Guayamas, Mexico in an eight-round super middleweight battle.

Jordan White (4-1, 3 KOs) of Washington, DC will fight in a four-round featherweight clash.

Uzbekistani prospect Elnur Abduraimov (2-0, 2 KOs) will participate in a four-round lightweight fight that will open the night of action.





Opponents for both fighters will be announced shortly.

Macias vs. Soto Karass is a 10-round super welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the first fight begins at 5:15 p.m. PT. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT, and stream live on ESPN3 starting at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.