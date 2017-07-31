Title fights galore on Josh Goodwin Heaven or Hell show York Hall 9th September

It will be HEAVEN OR HELL for the Josh Goodwin promoted show which features some major title fights in an action packed value for money afternoon/evening of boxing.

Two English title fights, a fascinating Southern Area title fight and two 50/50 ten round contests head an unbelievable card which also has two Champions on the undercard.

Joel McIntyre (holder) takes on Liam Conroy when he defends his English Light-Heavyweight title and former Commonwealth Champion and current English Champion John O’Donnell defends his Welterweight title against Tamuka Mucha of Reading.





Leon McKenzie takes on former holder of the title Alan Higgins for the Southern Area Super-Middleweight title.

Former Southern Area Champion Jack Morris takes on the big punching Ossie Jervier in a 10 round Cruiserweight contest.

Ryan Crawford clashes with Hasan Karkardi over 10 rounds at Cruiserweight in a bout that promises fireworks and a stoppage.

Current Southern Area Middleweight Champion Grant Dennis and former Southern Area Lightweight Champion Michael Devine head the fantastic undercard value for money undercard.





VIP packages are available where you get a reserved set in the first three rows at ringside and a free private bar from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at www.goodwinboxing.co.uk