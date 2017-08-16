Title fights galore on Josh Goodwin Heaven or Hell show York Hall 9th September

Start September off with top class boxing at the home of London boxing York Hall on September 9th.

It will be “HEAVEN OR HELL” for the Josh Goodwin promoted show which features some major title fights in an action packed value for money afternoon/evening of boxing.

An English title fight, a fascinating Southern Area title fight and a 50/50 ten round contest head an unbelievable card which also has Champions on the undercard.





Joel McIntyre (holder) takes on Liam Conroy when he defends his English Light-Heavyweight title. The contest also acts as an eliminator for the British Light-Heavyweight title currently held by Frank Buglioni.

Leon McKenzie takes on fans favourite “Dangerous” Cello Renda for the Southern Area Super-Middleweight title.

Ryan Crawford clashes with Hasan Karkardi over 10 rounds at Cruiserweight in a bout that promises fireworks and a stoppage.

Current Southern Area Middleweight Champion Grant Dennis and former Southern Area Super-Lightweight title challenger Kay Prospere Devine head the fantastic undercard value for money undercard.





VIP packages are available where you get a reserved set in the first three rows at ringside and a free private bar from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at www.goodwinboxing.co.uk