Title Holder Faheem Khan Wants Bigger Titles

Exeter’s first professional boxing title holder Faheem Khan is planning on using Errol Johnson’s ‘No Love Lost: War of the Roses’ show in Plymouth on Saturday, 11th February as a stepping stone to even bigger titles writes James Eley.







The likeable welterweight secured a British Challenge belt in his last bout and is now set to face veteran Kevin McCauley who has been in the ring over 150 times. However, despite his opponent’s experience he told uko-boxing.com that he is confident of getting the knockout.

“I want a clean victory and to win every round,” he explained. “ I know McCauley and he is a solid journeyman that I am up against. He has been in with some top talent and he knows how to play the game. But if he comes looking for a fight then I will knock him out. I know I am going to get the win because boxing isn’t just about strength and power, it is mind and mentality as well and everything has to be on top notch and I have that.

“I am looking forward to it, I can’t wait to get in the ring now on a home show. I will be bringing over 100 supporters and I am really keen to show them what I can do. I have no injuries and nothing to complain about so there will be no excuses on the night. I am training with lots of different guys and I am feeling great and it will be time to win again on fight night now.”

The Exeter pugilist had suffered five successive defeats starting in February 2015 but he has since won his last two contests. Khan has been out of action since winning the Challenge belt in July last year but he puts this down to opponents trying to avoid him.

“It has been a while since my last fight now,” he conceded. “Since then I have had four opponents pull out on me. I think they all realised that this guy was coming to win and they decided to drop out. It has been hard to get matched up and I was willing to go and box away to make it happen because I need to be busy. But it is brilliant that it is a home show now and I can box in front of my fans. I would like to thank Errol Johnson for putting on a show again and I am really grateful to be on the card. In the future I would like to do more than six rounds because my fitness is way above the six rounds but it is a boxing bout at the end of the day and I love it.

“I want to keep this winning run going and I will not take any fight now that I don’t think I can win. I was taking any fights available during that losing spell but now I am only interested in having the fights that I can win and build on.”

The Southpaw is approaching the twilight of his career but he is adamant he is still hungry and has a plan to stay in the sport when he does decide to hang up his gloves.

“I am 34 now and I won’t get any younger so I need to keep active and make the most of the time I have left in my career. In my head I want to live 100% and I want to be proud of my boxing career and I want to tell stories to my family about the success I had.

“I will keep fighting and looking to get more titles and move up to bigger shows. But I also have my own little boxing club in Exeter called Prince Fighting Association and I help the community from here and there is a lot of upcoming fighters that really look up to me. I am a role model to them and I am really humbled and pleased with that and I am really grateful to God to give me such a place in my life.”

‘No Love Lost: War of the Roses’ takes place at Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 11th February. The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party.

Plymouth lightweight Des Newton tops the bill and is joined by Plymouth welterweight, Jack ‘The Ripper’ Bellingham, Plymouth lightweight, Darren ‘Terminator’ Townley, Plymouth super featherweight, Chris Adaway, who takes on Bideford’s Ben Owen, Launceston welterweight, Wes Smith and Launceston bantamweight, Marcus Hodgson. Plymouth’s Dean Riley completes the card as he debuts at welterweight.

Tickets for ‘No Love Lost’ are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall). Grosvenor Casino Plymouth will have a presence at the Town Hall on the evening/

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/