Title Boxing Partners With Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy

Kansas City-based company to produce boxing gear inspired by legendary fighter

Lenexa, Kan. – In boxing, ‘Golden Boy’ goes hand-in-hand with greatness. In partnership with TITLE Boxing, Gold medalist and 10-time, six-weight World Champion Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions announce the release of gear designed by boxers for boxers. The moniker conjures greatness in memories of Oscar’s legendary career, in the bright lights of boxing’s biggest present day bouts and, from August 2 on, in world-class boxing equipment to be seen in gyms and on fighters around the globe.

The partnership begins with the release of boxing gloves commemorating the 25th anniversary of Oscar’s Gold medal-winning performance on August 8 at the 1992 Olympics. He won the hearts of American fight fans with a dazzling performance in Barcelona and carried that power, skill and fan-friendliness into the professional ranks.





“Oscar’s place at the pinnacle of the sport is undeniable,” said David Hanson, TITLE Boxing CEO. “Partnering with him and Golden Boy Promotions to tell their story through innovative, top quality gear is an honor.”

Following the initial launch is the release of the Oscar De La Hoya Signature line, featuring training gloves, punch mitts and novelty items; and the Golden Boy line, featuring professional fight gloves, protective gear and apparel, throughout the fall and winter of 2017.

“TITLE is a leader in the production and marketing of boxing equipment,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “We look forward to seeing the Golden Boy/De La Hoya name expand into another aspect of this sport.”

About TITLE Boxing

Since 1998, TITLE Boxing has set out to establish itself as an authority in the boxing industry through equipment design, integrity in business and overall involvement in the sport. TITLE Boxing is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, karate, and fighting sports equipment, apparel and accessories.