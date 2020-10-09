Timlin vs. Skelly joins Usyk-Chisora undercard

Amy Timlin and Carly Skelly will contest the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight title live on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN, Saturday 31st October.

The unbeaten pair were scheduled to fight earlier this month but now find themselves on the undercard to Oleksandr Usyk’s monster fight against Derek Chisora.

Rising star Timlin (4-0) is tipped for a bright future, training under the tutelage of Kieran Farrell and managed by Dave Coldwell.

“I’m buzzing for this. I’ve been training throughout lockdown, and I’m ready to go. This fight will push me on; it’s all about learning. The pressure is on her, Carly will come out all guns blazing, but we’ve got a steady game plan. I can’t wait for the first bell; this platform is huge,” revealed Timlin.

“I’m really excited to have Amy on such a massive show like this. Thanks to Eddie for giving us a slot in these testing times. Amy is a fantastic fighter, at 20 years old, I think she’ll show people in the next year or two she is the next generation of flag bearers coming through in Women’s boxing,” said Coldwell.

Southpaw Scouser Skelly (3-0) splits her time working in Children’s nursing, training out of the North Mersey ABC gym, and raising her two young children.

“It’s been a long camp having to juggle things about, but I’ve had some time off recently to concentrate on the fight,” said Skelly. “It’s a massive risk for Amy to take at her age; she won’t have felt power like this from a more mature fighter. This fight opens doors; I believe in myself and want to reach the World level.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “We’ve seen some amazing domestic fights recently in women’s boxing, and this is another cracker. Two unbeaten fighters gunning for a World Title, the winner here will put themselves into contention for just that in 2021.”

Timlin vs. Skelly joins McCarthy vs. Laggoune and Selby vs. Kambosos Jr on the Usyk-Chisora undercard with more additions to be confirmed shortly.