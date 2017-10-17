Tim Tszyu Fights for WBC Belt | The Star Casino, Sydney 22nd October 2017

Tim Tszyu has been extremely active in his first year as a professional boxer. Undefeated to date notching up six wins for six outings stopping all but one of his opponents inside the distance.

Tszyu shows all the attributes of a champion. He commands the ring well, has a fine repertoire of punch combinations and keeps good distance. He is not scared of a challenge and has ventured interstate dominating challengers on their home turf.





On Sunday 22nd October 2017 Tim Tszyu will fight for his first title. He will be dropping a weight class and contesting the WBC Asia Continental Super Welterweight Title over 10 rounds against Wade Ryan.

Ryan is as tough as they come. He started boxing at the age of 13 and soon became an elite amateur winning 44 of his 48 amateur bouts narrowly missing out of selection to represent Australia at the Commonwealth games.

Turning pro in 2012, the slick southpaw has had an amazing career to date and is the current WBC Asia Continental Middleweight Champion.

Ryan won the strap in amazing style by retiring an undefeated Chinese prospect in China in 2016. He has since defended the belt in impressive style winning by TKO against NSW Champ John Halabi.

Ryan is the ultimate road warrior, a tough country boy who can box and bang and fears no one. He has far more experience in the pro ranks than Tszyu and has been the distance with quality opposition on many occasions. His record is not reflective of his true talent and will be more than a handful for Tszyu.





Tszyu has not been past six rounds in his career to date and has not yet met anyone of the calibre of Ryan. Will this be the fight that defines Tszyu or has he bitten off more than he can chew!

This is another cracking match on a stacked boxing card at The Star Casino on Sunday 22nd October 2017. Doors open at midday and the first bout will start at 12:30. This will be the hottest ticket in town, make sure you are there to witness history in the making.

To purchase tickets visit the website www.ultimatefightnight.com.au or Tickettek