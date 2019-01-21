Tickets to Raleigh, North Carolina’s biggest night of boxing are on sale now. The “I Am Empreus” Professional Boxing Invitational will take place Friday, February 8, 2019, at the J.S. Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The star-studded, action-packed professional boxing event will be headlined by North Carolina’s most dynamic fighter, undefeated prospect “The Boy Wonder” – “150%” Michael Williams Jr.; with a special appearance by all-time great and former world champion Roy Jones Jr. and special guest DJ Kid Capri. The card, which will feature an ABO Regional title bout and many more exciting fighters to be named later, is presented by One Empreus.





Tickets are on sale now and ticket packages range from VIP to General Admission. There’s something for all boxing enthusiasts. Tickets are available online at www.onempreus.com, via email at info@onempreus.com, The J.S. Dorton Arena box office, and/or by calling (844) 663-3677.

About The February 8, 2019, “I Am Empreus Professional Boxing Invitational ”

The “I AM EMPREUS” Professional Boxing Invitational is One Empreus’ signature professional boxing series designed to elevate, promote and market local, regional and national professional boxers. Audiences are treated to an exciting evening of boxing and entertainment featuring competitive title fights.





The “I AM EMPREUS” February 8th engagement will surely be the most electric night of boxing ever to grace the Carolinas. The show will feature the 2018 North Carolina Boxing Prospect of the year Michael Williams Jr, the 2017 North Carolina Boxing Prospect of the year and undefeated Jr. Middleweight Joseph Jackson Jr, Blake Mansfield, and Marko Bailey. The card will feature an ABO Regional title bout with many more exciting fighters yet to be named.

