Anthony Dirrell vs. Denis Douglin tickets on sale for Nov.17

Former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell will return to the ring and fight in his hometown of Flint, Michigan on Friday, November 17 when he takes on Denis Douglin in a 10-round bout that headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Dort Federal Credit Union Center.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and A.D.D. Enterprises, begin at $20 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit the Dort Federal Credit Union Center box office or Ticketmaster.com.





Additional televised action on FS1 and FOX Deportes begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features an eight-round rematch between welterweight prospects Jamontay Clark and Ivan Golub plus an eight-round junior welterweight battle featuring once-beaten prospects as Ryan “Cowboy” Karl meets Kareem Martin.

# # #

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.