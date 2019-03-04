Tickets on sale for March 29 Lee Baxter Promotions card in Toronto

Tickets are now on sale for the Ukrainian-Canadian themed March 29 Lee Baxter Promotions boxing event at Mattamy Athletic Centre.





In addition, after a week of anticipation, the full card has been announced.

In the main event, Stanyslav Skorohod will take on Mexican Super Welterweight champion Jose Luiz Zuniga. Zuniga’s only loss in the past six years has come to blue chip prospect and Commonwealth titleholder Josh Kelly on the road in the UK. Now, he travels to Canada to spoil the return of Skorohod, who proved to be a box office attraction in the Toronto region in 2017. The bout promises to be a tremendous style clash between a hardened Mexican pressure fighter and Skorohod who himself doesn’t like to take a backward step.

Skorohod’s countryman Oleksandr Teslenko will take the most meaningful step up of his career when he battles the United Kingdom’s Ian Lewison. The 37-year old, nicknamed “Lay ‘Em Out,” has developed a reputation as a big puncher, and a litmus test for some of the heavyweight division’s biggest stars, including Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce, whom he has fought in his most recent outings. A win over Lewison would be a tremendous statement for Teslenko, and allow him to align himself with names like Whyte and Joyce.





NABA and NABO middleweight champion Patrice Volny will continue to test himself, as he faces the undefeated Nicolas Holcapfel. Holcapfel is an 18-year old prodigy from Slovakia, who has scored knockouts in nine of his ten professional victories. The Slovakian will be fighting outside of his homeland and Hungary for the very first time in the paid ranks. Volny will look to score a big victory over an undefeated opponent and continue his rise up the middleweight rankings in two different sanctioning bodies.

2012 Olympian Custio Clayton will continue his own march towards a world title, and in doing so, will have to get past a former world champion in DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley. Corley has fought the best of the best in his career, including Floyd Mayweather, Zab Judah and Miguel Cotto. A veteran of two decades of ring wars, Corley is a dangerous task for Clayton as he introduces himself to the Toronto boxing market.

A stacked undercard will include Nick Fantauzzi battling Maximilliano Corso, Ross Mylet taking on Ricardo Rojas Ramirez, and former national women’s champion Amanda Galle making her pro debut against Perla Esmeralda Rojas.

Tickets are available at the Mattamy Athletic Centre website and start at just $45.