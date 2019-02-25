Tickets on sale for Canelo Alvarez vs. Danny Jacobs on February 27

TICKETS ON SALE FOR CANELO ALVAREZ VS. DANIEL ‘MIRACLE MAN’ JACOBS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27 AT 10:00 A.M. PST





CANELO VS. JACOBS TO TAKE PLACE SATURDAY, MAY 4, 2019 AT T-MOBILE ARENA AND STREAMED LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON DAZN

Tickets for the highly anticipated 12-round unification fight between Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs), WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion, and Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs), IBF Middleweight World Champion,will go on sale this Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10:00 a.m. PST. The champion-vs.-champion event will take place Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Jacobs are priced at $2,505, $1,505, $1,205, $805, $605, $405, $305, $205 and $105, not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of 10 per person at the $2,505, $1,505, $1,205, $805, $605, $405, and $305 price levels with a limit of two (2) per person at the $205 and $105 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.





To purchase tickets during the pre-sale, subscribe to our newsletter by going on www.goldenboypromotions.com and clicking VIP Connect or by following us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @GoldenBoyBoxing.

Canelo vs. Jacobs is a 12-round fight for the WBC, WBA, Lineal, Ring Magazine and IBF Middleweight World Titles presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Matchroom Boxing. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.