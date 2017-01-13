Tickets Now On Sale For Jamie Conlan Belfast Boxing Bonanza

Tickets for Frank Warren’s Championship Boxing show at the Belfast Waterfront on Saturday 18th February are now on sale.

Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Champion Jamie Conlan headlines the evening’s boxing as he continues his quest for world honours in 2017. Boasting a flawless record of 18 wins, 11 via knockout, Belfast’s undefeated hero is within touching distance of achieving his lifelong ambition of winning a world title and victory on February 18th will take the all-action warrior a huge step closer to his dream.





Irish amateur legend Paddy Barnes is promising to put on another show when he makes his second appearance as a professional. Belfast’s two-time Olympic medallist received an incredible reception on his pro debut and is delighted to be fighting back in his home city.

Plenty of Irish pride is at stake when Dublin’s Declan ‘Pretty Boy’ Geraghty takes on Belfast’s James ‘The Assassin’ Tennyson for the Irish Super-Featherweight title in what promises to be a fight of the night contender.

Local Light-Heavyweight talent Steven Ward aims to improve his unbeaten record to 3-0 and Dublin Super-Lightweight Philip Sutcliffe Jnr is hot on the comeback trail after his all-out war with Chris Jenkins at the Titanic Exhibition Centre.

Further exciting additions to this unmissable evening of Championship Boxing will be announced soon!

Tickets priced £30, £40, £50, £60, £80, £100 & £150 VIP are available from waterfront.co.uk and +44 (0)28 9033 4455

BoxNation, the Channel of Champions, will televise this fight on Sky (SD Ch.437 and HD Ch.490), Freeview (Ch.255), Virgin (Ch.546), TalkTalk (Ch.415), online at watch.boxnation.com and via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon).

