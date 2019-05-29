Tickets for huge Kazakhstan boxing show on July 6 now on sale

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for the huge event at the Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on July 6.





Tickets are priced from just 500 TENGE and are on sale from www.kassir.kz/event/budushchie-legendy-nur-sultana-1/0.

The long-awaited return of the fearsome Zhankosh Turarov (22-0, 15 KOs) headlines the event on the Day of the Capital City, with 13,000 set to attend and witness boxing history.

Hard-hitting Turarov has looked extremely impressive in his career so far, and looks destined for big things in the near future.





ESPN+ will broadcast the event live in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, while iFL TV will also be streaming the event across the world.

Featuring alongside Turarov are international stars Nordine Oubaali and David Oliver Joyce, who defend the WBC world bantamweight title and WBO European featherweight title respectively.

In addition, there are plenty of elite level Kazakh talent will look to capture the imagination on the night, with the undefeated Sultan Zaurbek, Viktor Kotochigov, Ali Baloyev, Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev, Nurtas Azhbenov and Abay Tolesh all in action.

“There are few nations developing as much great young talent as Kazakhstan,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “July 6 in Nur-Sultan – live on ESPN+ – is the start of something special for Kazakhstan boxing, and Top Rank is proud to be working with MTK Global on this exciting venture.”

Head of MTK Kazakhstan Askar Salikbayev said: “This is phenomenal news for everyone – for the country of Kazakhstan, for MTK Global, for the fighters and for the fans.

“The Day of the Capital City, in Nur-Sultan in 2019 will go down as a night of true breakthrough for the sport of boxing in Kazakhstan and we are all very proud to be playing a part in it.”

Advisor for MTK M.E & Asia Ahmed A. Seddiqi added: “This is a special moment and the night itself will be even more special as some of the world’s leading talents put on a showcase in this boxing stronghold.

“The days of Kazakh fighters having to leave their homeland in search of glory and depriving their fans of joining them on the journey will end with this event. We are here to build something lasting.”