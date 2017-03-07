Thurman Vs. Garcia Fight Sets Record As Highest Grossing Non-nets Sporting Event At Barclays Center

Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown between Keith “One Time” Thurman and Danny “Swift” Garcia ranked as the highest-grossing non-Nets sporting event in Barclays Center history. The event also set a record for boxing attendance at Barclays Center with 16,533.

The Saturday, March 4 matchup of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on CBS saw Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) become the unified welterweight world champion with a split-decision victory over Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs), defending his WBA belt and picking up Garcia’s WBC crown on boxing’s biggest stage in primetime on CBS.





The judges scored it 116-112 Thurman, 115-113 Thurman and 115-113 Garcia. This was only the third time in history that undefeated fighters unified the 147-pound division.

This live broadcast of the PBC Showtime Championship Boxing on CBS, placed CBS as the No. 1 network in prime time on Saturday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

On Saturday, it was also announced the WBC Welterweight Eliminator between former 147-pound champions Andre Berto and Shawn Porter will take place Saturday, April 22 at Barclays Center. The winner of this Berto-Porter matchup becomes the mandatory challenger of Thurman.

CBS SPORTS NETWORK TO AIR ENCORE PRESENTATION OF THURMAN vs. GARCIA WELTERWEIGHT UNIFICATION TONIGHT AT 10 P.M. ET

CBS Sports Network will air an encore presentation of Saturday’s razor-close welterweight unification between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia tonight/Monday at 10 p.m. ET. Thurman and Garcia landed within five punches of each other across all 12 rounds of their showdown for the WBA and WBC 147-pound crowns, with Thurman narrowly edging Garcia to unify the division via split decision in front of a record crowd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Monday’s encore presentation of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, will also feature Erickson Lubin’s one-punch KO of Jorge Cota in a WBC 154-pound title eliminator, a victory which sets the 21-year-old on a path to become the youngest world champion in boxing today.

Thurman vs. Garcia will be available commercial free to SHOWTIME subscribers next week. This offering, including bonus coverage from between rounds of the main event, will be available on SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, SHOWTIME ANYTIME® and on the SHOWTIME Streaming Service.

The entire two-fight broadcast will also be available on CBS ALL ACCESS.