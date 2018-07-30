Thorslund: “Success comes when you have the courage to take risks”

Dina Thorslund (11-0, 6 KOs) believes she has had the best possible preparations for her WBO Female World title challenge on August 25 following an intensive training camp at London’s famous Repton Boxing Club.





Thorslund claimed the WBC’s interim World title with a career-best performance against former two-time World Champion Alicia Ashley on March 10 at the Struer Energi Park, and the Danish boxing talent now has the chance to add the WBO belt to her collection as she returns to her hometown arena to face Mexico’s Yessica Munoz.

The 24 year-old spent four days in London’s East End sparring some of Britain’s brightest female prospects including three-time European champion Caroline Dubois, the sister of highly rated UK heavyweight Daniel Dubois.

Founded in 1884, Repton is one of the oldest and most successful boxing clubs in British boxing history producing countless amateur and Olympic champions, many of whom who have gone on to enjoy similar success in the professional ranks including World Champions Maurice Hope, Darren Barker and Andy Lee.

Repton has also gained notoriety for being the home of infamous East End villains Ronnie and Reggie Kray, whose fight posters can still be seen hanging on the walls, alongside the club’s motto ‘No Guts, No Glory’.





“It’s been great to be able to train at Repton. It’s hard for me to find girls to spar in Denmark, so it’s been really good to come over here and get some quality sparring.

“The sparring has been great,” says Thorslund. “I got new girls in every few rounds, so it’s not the same sparring partner for all ten rounds. The girls come in fresh as I’m getting tired, which is tough, but the tougher the training the easier the fight.

“Now, I’m fighting for World titles, it’s really important I get good sparring so that my level doesn’t drop in between fights. I need to keep training hard and sparring the best possible opponents so that I can continue to develop.

“The motto at Repton Boxing Club is ‘No Guts, No Glory’ and that could be my motto too. Success comes when you have the courage to take risks, and that’s what I want to show in the ring on August 25. I’m going to give it all I’ve got, and this time, I will be better prepared than ever!”





Thorslund has returned to Denmark where she will compete the final stages of her training ahead of her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title showdown with Yessica Munoz on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.