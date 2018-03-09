Thorslund and Ashley make weight ahead of WBC World title contest

Dina Thorslund (10-0, 6 KOs) and her opponent Alicia Ashley (24-11-1, 4 KOs) both made weight today ahead of their WBC Female World Super Bantamweight Championship contest tomorrow night at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.

(Photo Credit: KGZ Fougstedt)





Thorslund can become Denmark’s first World Champion since Mikkel Kessler and the country’s second ever female World Champion if she is able to overcome the experienced New York-based Jamaican in front of her home fans in Struer.

WBC Female World Super Bantamweight Championship

Dina Thorslund: 55.2 kg

Alicia Ashley: 54.5 kg

An action-packed undercard sees the return of Dennis Ceylan who faces Jesus Sanchez following his World title eliminator defeat to Josh Warrington plus rising Danish stars Kem Ljungquist, Mikkel Nielsen, Frederik Hede Jensen, Adam Bashanov, Haris Dzindo and German middleweight Araik Marutjan.

Featherweight – 8 Rounds:

Dennis Ceylan: 57.6 kg

Jesus Sanchez: 57.5 kg





Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Kem Ljungquist: 107.5 kg

Frantisek Kohout: 101.5 kg

Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Araik Marutjan: 73 kg

Nikoloz Gvajava: TBC*

Super Welterweight – 6 Round:

Mikkel Nielsen: 69.4 kg

Jemel Shalamberidze: TBC*

Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds:

Frederik Hede Jensen: 57 kg

Brian Pelaez: 58 kg





Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Haris Dzindo: 75 kg

Karoly Lakatos: 72 kg

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds:

Adam Bashanov:

Nick Hannig: 77.5 kg

*Nikoloz Gvajava and Jemel Shalamberidze will be weighed in later.

With current champion Fatuma Zarika injured, Thorslund and Ashley will contest the ‘interim’ WBC title. Upon her return, Zarika will fight the winner of Thorslund and Ashley to determine the WBC’s ‘undisputed’ 122lbs champion.

Limited tickets for the Nordic Fight Night in Struer are available via www.ticketmaster.dk. Dina Thorslund vs. Alicia Ashley and Dennis Ceylan vs. Jesus Sanchez will be broadcast live on TV3+ in Denmark from 20.30 with the full undercard shown on Viaplay Fighting.