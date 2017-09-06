Thompson Boxing Will Stream Danny Roman’s WBA Championship Win this Friday @ 7 PM PT/10 PM ET

Thompson Boxing Promotions will stream Danny Roman’s WBA Championship win in its entirety this Friday at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET on ThompsonBoxing.com, and on its Facebook Page.





The special edition of TB Presents: Danny Roman vs. Shun Kubo will include an exclusive, in-depth interview with host Michael Montero, in addition to commentary from Roman during the fight broadcast.

Beto Duran will call the action as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim will serve as color analyst.

Over the weekend, Roman (23-2-1, 9 KOs) delivered a masterful performance by knocking out WBA champion Shun Kubo (12-1, 9 KOs) in the ninth round to become the newest world champion at 122-pounds.



Roman traveled to Kubo’s home country of Japan to battle the newly minted Kubo. Roman, who lives and trains in Los Angeles, made good on his prefight promise to win by knockout.

Thompson Boxing filmed his return to LAX, with Roman saying, “Once the referee stopped the fight. You know what, I’m the new champion now. That’s the greatest feeling you could have.”



The 12-round WBA championship fight took place at the Shimazu Arena in Kyoto, Japan. Roman is trained and managed by Eddie Gonzalez and exclusively promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions.





For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com.



