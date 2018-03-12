Thompson Boxing Will Air Replay of Danny Roman’s World Title Defense Win this Saturday

Thompson Boxing Promotions will air a replay of Danny Roman’s recent WBA world title defense win this Saturday during its “Night of Champions” livestream.

The WBA 122-pound championship fight between Roman and Ryo Matsumoto will open the “TB Presents” livestream at 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 17. Watch Roman’s unanimous decision win via the Thompson Boxing Facebook page, or on ThompsonBoxing.com





In the “Night of Champions” 8-round main attraction, budding junior lightweight talent Michael Dutchover (7-0, 5 KOs) headlines the first show of his young career when he faces Ricardo Lopez (7-1-2, 6 KOs).

“Night of Champions” is Thompson Boxing Promotions’ annual private event and takes place at the Doubletree Hotel in Orange, Calif. Tickets are not available for purchase.

Dutchover, 20, hails from Midland, Tex. but moved to the Los Angeles area last year to take advantage of the rich sparring that the region offers. The former amateur standout is making his first start of the year against a fellow prospect in Lopez who will be eager to give him a fight.

“There’s no doubt that Lopez is thinking upset,” said Dutchover, who is trained and managed by Danny Zamora. “I won’t let him do anything that he wants to do. I plan to dominate the fight. It’s my first main event as a professional so there’s added motivation to give the fans an excellent show.”





All signs point to Dutchover delivering the goods on Saturday night. In the lead up to this fight, he spent several weeks in Guadalajara, Mex. sparring with world champion Oscar Valdez.

“Spending time with the Valdez camp was an incredible experience,” Dutchover said. “I learned a lot from Valdez. The sparring sessions are what everyone wants to talk about, but it was more than that for me. Just seeing how he conducted himself and how focused he was. That left a lasting impression on me.”

Thompson Boxing will livestream the main event and the full card on “TB Presents” beginning at 7:00 PM PT. The livestream can be found on the Thompson Boxing facebook page, or on its website at ThompsonBoxing.com.

“TB Presents” is anchored by Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer, while Steve Kim will provide expert, color commentary.





Dutchover is co-promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

In the co-feature, heavyweight Scott Alexander (13-2-2, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, Calif. battles Mexico’s Elvis Garcia (5-2, 5 KOs) in a bout set for 6-rounds.

Additionally, lightweight prospect Luis Zarazua (7-0-1, 4 KOs) of McAllen, Tex. takes on Edgar Ivan Garcia (5-15-1, 1 KO) of Mexico (6-rounds).

Opening the “Night of Champions” event is super welterweights Anthony Franco (1-0) of Redlands, Calif. and Derrick Clayton (1-1, 1 KO) of Bakersfield, Calif. (6-rounds).

As part of the event, Thompson Boxing will make a monetary contribution to the TKO Youth Foundation.