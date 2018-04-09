Thompson Boxing Showcases Recently Signed Talent this Saturday, April 14

Lightweights Max Becerra (13-2-2, 8 KOs) and Pedro Moreno (7-0, 5 KOs), both recently signed to Thompson Boxing Promotions, are showcased in separate bouts on the “New Blood” undercard this Saturday, April 14, from the Salinas Storm House in Salinas, Calif.





Becerra, a three-time Golden Gloves winner (2005-2007), faces Erick Martinez (14-11-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico in a 6-round bout.

Moreno, a former Silver Gloves champion, meets once-beaten Sergio Martinez (3-1, 3 KOs) in a 6-round fight.

Becerra and Moreno will have substantial support in the crowd, as both grew up in Northern California.

“It has been almost six years since I’ve last fought in this area,” said Becerra, who was born in the Bay Area enclave of Hayward. “It’s nice to fight close to home and not have to deal with the travel and the distractions that comes from it.”





“I hear the Salinas Storm House gets loud so I’m going to be looking forward to that,” said Moreno, who calls Sacramento home. “I haven’t fought since August so I’m more than ready to fight.”

The distinctively Northern California card was by design, according to matchmaker and general manager of Thompson Boxing, Alex Camponovo.

“We wanted to give Max and Pedro an opportunity to fight close to home,” Camponovo said. “Additionally, it’s an opportunity for us to gain a foothold in this area.”

Anchoring “New Blood” is Salinas native and undefeated featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (10-0, 4 KOs). Villa is in a showdown with Colombian Marlon Olea (13-2, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBO Youth Title (8-rounds).





Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $75 & $125, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 6:00 p.m. The Salinas Storm House is located at 185 Maryal Dr. Salinas, CA 93907.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and Banner Promotions.

For more information, please visit ThompsonBoxing.com. To follow the conversation on social media, please use #NewBlood, #TBPresents, and #ThompsonBoxing.