Thompson Boxing Presents 3.2.1 PPV Boxing Stream Even

Thompson Boxing Promotions is pleased to present 3.2.1 Boxing, a live Pay Per View (PPV) stream event, showcasing three action-packed bouts on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), will start at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. 3.2.1 Boxing is a non-audience show priced at $6.50 (US Territories, Canada, EU, Asian countries), $3.50 (Latin America, Africa, Asian countries).

“We started 2020 with a bang and, as we all know, everything had to stop,” said promoter Ken Thompson. “We are now ready to resume live-action Sunday, July 26, with the best possible event created for our fans. Everybody has been going through some tough times due to the virus and we are ready to entertain and reach the boxing fans the world over.”

In the 8-round main event, 22-year-old heavy fisted lightweight, Michael “West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (13-1, 10 KOs), goes toe-to-toe with Jorge Marron Jr. (18-1, 6 KOs), who hails from Lakeside, CA, in a bout that promises to be an all-out war.

Dutchover, is co-promoted by Banner Promotions, coached and managed by Danny Zamora, and trains out of Santa Fe Springs, CA. The Midland, TX, native will be looking to rebound from his first career loss to Thomas Mattice, a controversial TKO due to a cut and the doctor halting the fight in round eight. Dutchover has power in both hands and his goal is to get back on a winning streak with an explosive performance.

In the 8-round co-feature, rising undefeated super lightweight prospect Ruben “Ace” Torres (12-0, 10 KOs), puts his unbeaten record on the line against a fighter to be announced.

Torres is coming off a spectacular fourth-round knockout when he stopped the rugged Mexican warrior Gabino Cota (19-11-2, 17 KOs), in a Thompson Boxing Promotions main event bout that took place at the Doubletree Hotel on February 21, 2020. With the win, Torres is quickly ascending in the super lightweight ranks and making a name for himself as a KO artist.

The opening 6-round featherweight bout pits undefeated boxer Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1 KO) of Daly City, CA, against the rugged Brandon Cruz (6-1, 4 KOs), a slugger from San Diego, CA, as he steps up in competition looking to keep his unbeaten record intact.

3.2.1. Boxing is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Makita: Rule the Outdoors and Henry-Fotifiber: Building Confidence, Omega Products International, and Thompson Building Materials. Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Dough Fisher, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

“These young athletes are hungry you get back in the ring and our intention is to give the fans a fun event at a very reasonable price,” said Alex Camponovo, general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “We have worked very hard to get here and we hope July 26 is a total success inside and outside the ring so we can keep doing what we do best. We also want to ensure that the sign-up process for those buying the PPV is simple and that our event can be seen by audiences on any platform or device.”

For that very reason, Thompson Boxing Promotions has teamed up with InPlayer, the world’s leading pay-per-view and subscription solution company.

“Online video streaming has opened up a lifeline to sports fans across the globe yearning to be back in the arena and see their favorite athletes in action,” said InPlayer VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships Mike Doherty. “We are an industry-leading online video monetization platform and are proud to be working with Thompson Boxing to help give their fans an easy-to-use way to ‘get back in the ring’ via virtual, live-streamed events. With a few simple clicks, boxing fans around the world can purchase access and once again be part of the action. Enjoy world-class fights from the comfort of their homes or anywhere in the world, from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. It’s just that simple!”