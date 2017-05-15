Thompson Boxing Launches Revamped Website Ahead of its 17th Year Anniversary Event

In advance of its 17 year anniversary show this Friday, Thompson Boxing Promotions revealed its revamped website.

The redesign consists of a new layout emphasizing content related to its monthly, live streamed shows, a new online store marketing company merchandise and hub for ticket sales, and an updated fighters section.





“It’s an exciting time in our company’s history with our live streams beginning this Friday with “New Blood.” Additionally, all future shows will be available for viewing through the website and on Facebook Live,” said Alex Camponovo, matchmaker and general manager at Thompson Boxing. “We wanted to create a more engaging experience for first time visitors and those that are already familiar with our brand. We felt it was the perfect time to do something different with our online presence.”

Starting Friday, Thompson Boxing will begin live streaming its monthly shows, most of which take place in the greater Los Angeles area. Moving forward, boxing fans will have access to previously aired shows conveniently archived on the company’s website.

Friday’s 8-round main event features unbeaten Giovani Santillan (21-0, 11 KOs) taking on Juan Garcia Mendez (19-2-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBC FECOMBOX junior welterweight title.

At stake in the 8-round co-feature between Erick Ituarte (16-1-1, 2 KOs) and Isaac Zarate (12-2-2, 2 KOs) is the vacant Junior NABF featherweight title.

The live stream, titled “TB Presents: New Blood,” is anchored by blow-by-blow announcer Beto Duran with Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Boxing media and fans alike can access the live stream at ThompsonBoxing.com, or its Facebook page via Facebook Live beginning at 8:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, May 19.

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $60, & $100 and are available for purchase online at ThompsonBoxing.com, or by calling 714-935-0900.

WATCH the weigh in live on Thursday, May 18 at approximately 1:00 p.m. PDT by accessing this link, or going to our Facebook Page.

For a full lineup card, please click here.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bell at approximately 7:45 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at (909) 937-0900.

