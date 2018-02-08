Thompson Boxing Holds Fundraising Raffle for Boxer Daniel Franco

Thompson Boxing Promotions will hold a fundraising raffle for boxer Daniel Franco as part of its “Path to Glory” boxing event on Friday, Feb. 16.

The event takes place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





Franco, who is from nearby Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., suffered a significant brain injury in June when he was knocked out in the eighth round by Jose Haro. Since then, Franco has undergone multiple brain surgeries. His recovery is progressing well, but Franco and his family are beset with mounting medical and rehabilitation bills.

Thompson Boxing will match the total that is raised by the raffle and promoter Ken Thompson respectfully encourages other promoters to help in any way they can. Prizes for the raffle will be announced as the event draws closer.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the venue on the day of the event.

The seven-card event is highlighted by featherweight titleholder Erick Ituarte (19-1-1, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. defending his NABF Junior championship against the battle tested Jose Ramirez (27-6-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico in a bout set for 8-rounds.

Ituarte, who defends his title for the second time, is in the midst of a 12-fight winning streak that dates back three years. His last win, in November, was a first round destruction of Gustavo Molina. It is anticipated that Ramirez will not back down from a fight. He holds losses against world champions Vasyl Lomachenko, Abner Mares, and Oscar Valdez.





In the 6-round co-feature, rising featherweight talent Ruben Villa (9-0, 4 KOs) of Salinas, Calif. puts his unblemished record to the test against fellow southpaw and veteran Ruben Tamayo (26-11-4, 18 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico.

In the 8-round special attraction, free swinging super bantamweight Isaac Zarate (13-3-3, 2 KOs) of San Pedro, Calif. fights Mexico’s Christian Ayala (12-1, 4 KOs). Zarate holds a recent win against former world title challenger Carlos Carlson and routinely spars with WBA titleholder Danny Roman.

Additionally, the “Path to Glory” fight card showcases four unbeaten prospects: bantamweight Saul Sanchez (6-0, 4 KOs) of Indio, Calif., bantamweight Mario Hernandez (4-0, 1 KO) of Santa Ana, lightweight Ruben Torres (3-0, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles, and lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan (8-0, 6 KOs) of Armenia.

Tickets for “Path to Glory” are priced at $40, $60, & $100 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or visiting ThompsonBoxing.com.





All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Path to Glory via our Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

