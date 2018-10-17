Thompson Boxing Announces Full Line Up for “Path to Glory” Friday, Oct. 19

Unbeaten bantamweight prospect Saul Sanchez (10-0, 6 KOs) headlines his first event this Friday, Oct. 19, from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





Sanchez faces Fernando Saavedra (7-5, 3 KOs) of Mexico in the “Path to Glory” 8-round main event. Sanchez, who fights out of northern Los Angeles, but trains with Joel Diaz in Indio, Calif., is ready for the limelight.

“This is what I’ve been working toward this year,” said Sanchez, who turned 21-years-old in June. “I want to keep getting better. I’m always in the gym and all the work is paying off.”

Sanchez is coming off back-to-back knockout wins in June and August. Nicknamed “The Beast” for his intimidating fighting style, Sanchez plans to put on a show in his first showcase event.

“I think I’m always in exciting fights,” said Sanchez, managed by Steve Martini. “I like to cut off the ring and just go after guys. I don’t think I’m changing that anytime soon.”





Tickets for “Path to Glory” are priced at $40, $60, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

In the co-feature, welterweight Loui Lopez (4-0, 3 KOs) of Corona, Calif. meets fellow unbeaten prospect Isaiah Vernall (2-0, 1 KO) of Kenosha, Wash. in bout set for 4-rounds.

Leading the undercard are a pair junior lightweights from Mexico. Rafael Rivera (25-2-2, 16 KOs) and Jose Ramos (11-14-1, 8 KOs) will battle in a scheduled 8-rounder.

Heavyweight Oscar Torres (2-0, 1 KO) of San Bernardino, Calif. will look to stay undefeated against Richard Soto of Bakersfield, Calif. (4-rounds). Soto makes his professional debut.





Opening “Path to Glory” are junior middleweights Anthony Franco (2-1-1) of Redlands, Calif. and Antonio Hernandez (1-3) of Kansas, City, Kan. (4-rounds).

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Path to Glory via our Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.