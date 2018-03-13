Thompson Boxing Adds Three Talented Prospects to its Roster

Thompson Boxing Promotions added three talented prospects to its stable. The Southern California-based promoter signed unbeaten lightweights George Acosta (4-0) and Pedro Moreno (7-0, 5 KOs) and junior welterweight Max Becerra (13-2-2, 8 KOs) on Tuesday.





Becerra, 30, is the oldest of the three and comes from an outstanding amateur background. The three-time Golden Gloves winner (2005-2007) has won five straight, three by way of stoppage.

“It’s a dream come true to sign with Thompson Boxing,” said the Vacaville, Calif. native. “I’m blessed and grateful to have this opportunity. I think I’m going to connect with boxing fans. I have an aggressive style and once I hurt my opponents, I take them out.”

Acosta, 21, turned professional last year after a solid run in the unpaid ranks. The Whittier, Calif. product placed third in the both the Silver Gloves Nationals and Junior Olympics. The self-described counter puncher has been eyeing a relationship with Thompson Boxing ever since he was young.

“I remember when I was still in the amateurs I would go to Thompson Boxing shows at the Doubletree [Ontario, CA] and I even took a picture and said I would one day fight there,” Acosta said. “It’s a great feeling to realize my goal.”

Moreno, 20, hails from Sacramento and as a 15-year-old, took home the Silver Gloves Championship in the 110-pound division. Moreno was also a member of the Junior Olympic team.





“I’m excited to join the Thompson Boxing team,” Moreno said. “I can brawl and I can box. I can’t wait to show off my ability.”

“We are thrilled to add this much talent in one signing day,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing. “Our plan is to keep them active and help them reach their full potential. All three are tireless workers so we look forward to seeing them grow.”

Becerra and Acosta will be active on Saturday, April 14, when Thompson Boxing promotes its first show in Salinas, Calif. Moreno is slotted for Friday, April 27, from the aforementioned Doubletree Ontario.

All three boxers are managed by Charles Bosecker and Oscar A. Sanchez.