Thomas Patrick Ward to walk in support of NHS heroics

Durham’s world-ranked Thomas Patrick Ward is preparing for a 30-mile walk in full PPE equipment to raise money for the fight against COVID19.

The Durham super-bantamweight (29-0) will make the gruelling trek from Stanhope to West Rainton on May 3 wearing the gear to emulate a shift for the NHS workers doing so much to combat the coronavirus.

Ward, who has already donated large amounts of food to Durham Area Youth and other charities to support families unable to obtain sustenance, said: “The NHS is doing amazing things.

“These frontline workers are working so hard to keep people safe and they’re at risk of catching the virus themselves but they’re choosing to fight the battle. Fair play to them.

“These workers deserve everything. We need to get behind them and support them because what they’re doing is for everyone.

“This is for the NHS and for people less fortunate, the elderly and the vulnerable. We’re walking 30 miles and it should take about 8 or 10 hours.

“This is the equivalent of a doctor or nurse’s shift, walking back and forth all day on their shifts. They’re doing fantastically well and this is all for a good cause.”

While Ward is eager to resume his unbeaten career and secure a hard-earned world title shot, he highlights the importance of patience.

Ward added: “Obviously everyone is missing boxing but the main thing to do now is to stay healthy and stay safe.

“Of course, I love boxing and I’m missing it. Not being able to do it makes you realise how much it means to you and I can’t wait for things to return to normal. The main thing is for everyone to stay safe though.”

To donate to the cause, CLICK HERE.

MTK Global to co-manage hot prospects

MTK Global are delighted to announce they will co-manage Siddiq Horia Kheil and Mansour Al-Dhufairi with Timothy Allcock.

Two-time North-West champion Horia Kheil joins the paid ranks with 20 wins from 28 amateur fights while Al-Dhufairi reached the semi-finals of the North-West tournament over the course of 16 fights.

The 21-year-old friends, who were born in Afghanistan and Iraq respectively and are now based in Manchester, are eager to kick off their professional careers.

Horia Kheil said: “I’m very proud to be joining MTK Global and Timothy alongside my good friend Mansour. I’m confident we are with the best management team and in the best place to achieve our dreams as professional fighters.”

Al-Dhufairi said: “This is great news and I can’t wait to get started. With MTK Global and Timothy guiding my career, I know I’m going to get the perfect opportunities and it’s down to me take advantage of them.”

Tyson Fury team member Allcock said: “I’m very excited by this news and am looking forward to working with MTK Global to put Siddiq and Mansour in the right positions to achieve everything we believe they can. They’re both fantastic prospects and fans can expect two thrilling journeys.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We welcome Siddiq and Mansour to the team and we are pleased to be working alongside Timothy. We look forward to seeing both these youngsters make their debuts and are hopeful they can achieve big things as professionals.”