Thomas Mattice is looking to make a strong impression as he takes on Hamazaryan

Undefeated lightweight Thomas Mattice (12-0, 10 KOs) is looking to make a strong impression as he takes on fellow undefeated Zhora Hamazaryan (9-0, 6 KOs) in the eight-round co-feature bout of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader this Friday, July 20 live on SHOWTIME® at 10 p.m. ET/PT from the WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa.





In the main event, undefeated welterweights will tangle as Jaron Ennis squares off against Armando Alvarez in a 10-round bout.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by GH3 Promotions, Victory Promotions, Ringside Ticket Inc., Banner Promotions & Thompson Boxing are priced from $10-$60 and can be purchased at winnavegas.com.

Mattice, who made his ShoBox debut on February 2nd with an exciting 7th round stoppage over Rolando Chinea in the same venue that Friday’s bout will take place at, will be looking for a more complete performance against the undefeated Hamazaryan.

‘This camp is going smooth,” Mattice said. “This is a little easier being that I have already gone through a camp and all the things that go on with being on national television. It was an inspiring opportunity, and a dream come true to fight on this platform, and now I will be more focused.”





While not much on Hamazaryan is out there for scouting purposes, Mattice has seen what he can, and will be ready for the undefeated fighter from Armenia.

“He is a slick guy,” Mattice said. “I have seen a couple of rounds on him. He has decent skills, and I look forward to a good fight. My job is to defeat him and get the win.”

Mattice isn’t looking past Hamazaryan, and he knows he needs to be victorious for his career to get to the next level.

“I have to win this fight, and then I can see where I can go from there. I just want everybody to tune into ShoBox. I want to thank my manager Chances Aurelius, my promoter GH3 Promotions, and Zhora for taking the challenge. It will be a great fight.”