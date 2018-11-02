Thomas Lamanna Takes On Former World Title Challenger “Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis

On Friday, November 16th Rising Star Promotions returns to the boardwalk of Atlantic City with 4th edition of newly created fight series “Boardwalk Boxing”. In the 8 round Main Event, Welterweight Contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (26-2-1 9ko) of Millville, New Jersey takes on former World Title Challenger “Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis (26-11-2 13ko) of Atlantic City by way of Athens, Greece for the vacant New Jersey State Welterweight Championship. In the Co-Feature, Toms River’s undefeated Chris “Sandman” Thomas (10-0-1 7ko) defends his New Jersey State Middleweight Championship against eleven fight veteran Eddie “Mayhem” Edmond of “The Brick City” Newark, NJ.





Training Camp Notes:

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna: “My camp has been great! Correct sparring, weight is on point and I’m feeling very good. My trainers have been pushing me and bringing the best out of me during camp. To be honest I’m tired of always going the distance and everyone thinks I can’t punch, when I know I can. I know who Mighty Mike is, I sparred him for like a round or two when I was 17 and haven’t turned pro yet. I’m just ready to become the New Jersey State Champion and hopefully move on to big things in 2019”.

“Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis: “I know I’m not the favorite, but my experience and years in the ring will get me this victory on November 16th. I know Thomas and he’s a good kid, but he’s in the way of my future. I’ve been training in Greece for this fight, but I will close camp out in Atlantic City starting November 5th.”

Chris “Sandman” Thomas: “I feel great, I’m having a great Training Camp and I’m ready to go.”

Eddie “Mayhem” Edmond: I’m real excited to be fighting for the New Jersey State Championship. It just shows that despite my record, I’m worthy and good enough to get this opportunity. Training Camp is up and down, I just can’t wait for it to be over, It’s been a long 6 weeks so far but I’m in the best shape of my career and I’m going to show this kid something he’s never seen before.”

Undercard:

Greg Jackson (8-7-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Juan Rodriguez Jr. (13-5, 3 KOs) of Union City, New Jersey in a 8 round welterweight rematch of a controversial bout that took place three years ago.

Donald Smith (7-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Tyrone Luckey (9-9-3, 7 KOs) of Neptune, New Jersey in a 6 round featherweight contest.





Omar Salem (5-0, 2 Kos) of Brooklyn, NY takes on Albert Delgado (0-5-3) of Roanoke, VA in a middleweight bout.

Isiah Hart (1-0, 1 KO) of Atlantic City takes on Leon DeShields of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout

Joel De La Paz (9-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City takes on an opponent to be named in a super middleweight fight.

Ry’Shine Collins (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a bantamweight bout.