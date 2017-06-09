Thomas LaManna – Carlos Winston Velasquez weigh in LIVE TODAY at 2:30 ET PM on Rising Promotions Facebook Page

THIS AFTERNOON at 2:30 PM ET, Rising Promotions will host a weigh in conjunction with Saturday night’s card at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

THE WEIGH IN WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON THE RISING PROMOTIONS FACEBOOK PAGE

The nine-bout card, which will be headlined by welterweight contender, Thomas “Cornflake” Lamanna (22-2, 9 KO’s) of Millville, NJ taking on Carlos Winston Velasquez (24-28-2, 14 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.





In the eight-round co-feature, Anthony “Juice” Young (16-2, 6 KO’a) of Atlantic City battles George Sosa (15-8, 15 KO’s) of New Jersey in a welterweight bout.

In six-round bouts:

Gabriel Pham (8-1, 4 KO’s) of Atlantic City, NJ will battle Edgar Perez (7-20, 3 KO’s) of Chicago in a super middleweight clash.

Frederick Julian (4-0, 2 KO’s) of Cambaul, France will take on Jose Valderrama (5-19, 3 KO’s) of Manati, PR in a light heavyweight bout.





Dan Pasciolla (9-2-2) of Brick, NJ will battle Lemarcus Tucker (4-2, 2 KO’s) of Batesville, AR in a rematch of heavyweights. Pasciolla took the first bout this past March via six-round split decision.

In four-round bouts:

Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on Sidell Blocker (1-7-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a super featherweight bout.

Chris Thomas (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Toms River, NJ will take on Oscar Valdez (1-2, 1 KO) of Batesville, AR in a middleweight bout

Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’ts) of Philadelphia will take on Henry Tyrone Paige (0-4) of Batesville, ARK in a junior middleweight tilt.

Tomas Romain (2-1) of Brooklyn, NY will fight Lamont White (1-7, 1 KO) of Washington, DC in a lightweight bout.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are priced at $150, $125, $100, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.rspboxing.com