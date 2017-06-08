Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna looking for major fights with win on Saturday night

-Welterweight contender, Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna feels that he is on the brink of a breakthrough win, and he is looking to fight a big name later this Summer that will help catapult himself up the rankings, and on his way to a world title shot.

This Saturday night at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, he first must get through 54-fight veteran Carlos Winston Velasquez in the eight-round main event of a card promoted by Rising Promotions.

LaManna, 22-2 with nine knockouts of Millville, New Jersey, will be looking for his 2nd consecutive win, and a win over Velasquez would set up a coveted fight with highly thought of foe.





“I am looking forward to a great fight on Saturday. I am not taking Velasquez lightly as he is a tough veteran who has had 54 fights,” said LaManna. “After I win, I want something big. Myself and Rising Promotions have regional title bouts in mind. Fights with Zab Judah and Kermit Cintron have been brought up. The ultimate goal is to get world rated, and climb up the ladder with meaningful fights that I would like to take place in Atlantic City.”

“Because I have two losses, I get calls all the time to be an opponent. I don’t look at myself as being one. I am one of the biggest, if not the biggest tickets seller in New Jersey, with a tremendous fan base, and myself and my Rising Promotions team would like to capitalize on that and move me along like a real promotional company is supposed to move a fighter. Atlantic City is a great fight town, and I think that we can bring the type of bouts back to the boardwalk that made this town the mecca of boxing that it once was. I think a fight with a big name opponent later this Summer would create great buzz in the Atlantic City boxing scene, and it would keep me moving towards my goal of being a world champion.”

In the eight-round co-feature, Anthony “Juice” Young (16-2, 6 KO’a) of Atlantic City battles George Sosa (15-8, 15 KO’s) of New Jersey in a welterweight bout.

In six-round bouts:





Gabriel Pham (8-1, 4 KO’s) of Atlantic City, NJ will battle Edgar Perez (7-20, 3 KO’s) of Chicago in a super middleweight clash.

Frederick Julian (4-0, 2 KO’s) of Cambaul, France will take on Jose Valderrama (5-19, 3 KO’s) of Manati, PR in a light heavyweight bout.

Dan Pasciolla (9-2-2) of Brick, NJ will battle Lemarcus Tucker (4-2, 2 KO’s) of Batesville, AR in a rematch of heavyweights. Pasciolla took the first bout this past March via six-round split decision.

In four-round bouts:

Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on Sidell Blocker (1-7-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a super featherweight bout.

Chris Thomas (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Toms River, NJ will take on Oscar Valdez (1-2, 1 KO) of Batesville, AR in a middleweight bout

Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’ts) of Philadelphia will take on Henry Tyrone Paige (0-4) of Batesville, ARK in a junior middleweight tilt.

Tomas Romain (2-1) of Brooklyn, NY will fight Lamont White (1-7, 1 KO) of Washington, DC in a lightweight bout.

