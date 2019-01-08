Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna returns February 9th at 154!!

On Saturday, February 9th, current New Jersey State Welterweight Champion, Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna and the “Pawnee Express”, Dennis Knifechief, are scheduled to be featured as the main event for Masonic Fight Night! Live Professional Boxing at the Norfolk Masonic Temple. The event, presented by Ponytail Promotions and Rising Star Promotions, will begin at 7pm. Among the other fights on the card, Roger “RB3” Belch will put his 11-1 record on the line against an opponent to be determined.





“First fight at 154 and I can’t wait!” LaManna expressed happily. “Making 147 was a struggle and I felt it took from my performances, even though I feel I dominated every fight I had in 2018 including the fight where I had a draw with Tito Bracero (Gabriel Bracero). I take no opponent lightly but this guy isn’t on my level. I’m a elite class fighter and 2019 I pray for a big opportunity at Jr. Middleweight to show that to the world, but first we take care of Dennis Knifechief.”

LaManna will come into the main event having won five of his last six fights. Formally the FECARBOX Welterweight Champion, LaManna will also be fighting in his first contest since defeating “Mighty Mike” Mike Arnaoutis for the New Jersey State Welterweight title in November.

This will be LaManna’s first fight outside New Jersey since March of 2015. Of 30 career fights, only five of them have been outside the Garden State, where he carries a 3-2 record.





On the opposing side, Knifechief will take on LaManna coming off a loss in November to Chris Thomas that almost turned into a upset. Knifechief scored a knockdown in that fight making it a real entertaining fight. Although the “Pawnee Express” was defeated in his last competition, he still is a winner of four of his last six fights. LaManna will be the most difficult fighter he has come across yet in his career, never fighting someone with ten wins before a bout, as LaManna will walk into the fight with a 27-2-1 record, opposed to Knifechief’s 12-9-1 record.

The most noteworthy of the fighters not in the main event will be Belch. This will be “RB3’s” fifth straight match at the Masonic Temple, as his all-time record at the venue is 5-1.

The complete undercard is to be announced.

The official address of the event is 7001 Granby Street. Norfolk, VA 23505. Tickets are available at www.RSPBoxing.com or by calling James Hogan (410) 499-5361.

Price of the tickets will range from $40-$60.