This Saturday’s full PPV card set, headlined by Acosta-Buitrago title fight

The full pay-per-view card for this Saturday’s “La Batalla” event, headlined by the 12-round main event between World Boxing Organization Light Flyweight World Champion Tito Acosta and Nicaraguan challenger and four-time world title challenger, Carlos “Chocorroncito” Buitrago, has been announced.





La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago, airing live on PPV from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Center in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico,is presented by Miguel Cotto Promotions, and H2 Entertainment, in association with DIRECTV Puerto Rico.

Integrated Sports Media is distributing the La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago card in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and live-streamed worldwide (excluding Puerto Rico.on the FITE.TV app and website (www.fite.tv), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, for a suggested retail price of only $34.95.

Acosta (17-1, 17 KOs) will make his first world title defense at home, after capturing the vacant WBO title last December at famed Madison Square Garden, when he knocked out Juan Alejo (24-4-1), of Mexico, in the 10th round.

WBO #12-rated Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs) has had four unsuccessful title challenges, losing three times, along with one draw. He was stopped for the first time in his last fight this past December, by undefeated International Boxing Federation (IBF) Minimumweight World Champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (8-0), in the eighth round of their title fight in Japan.





In the eight-round co-featured event, Kevin Nieves (12-1-1, 5 KOs) and undefeated prospect Jean “Lobo” Torres (10-0, 7 KOs) battle in an eight-round battle of Puerto Rican junior welterweights.

Puerto Rican featherweight Bryan Chevalier (9-1-1, 8 KOs) meets fellow countryman Ricardo Rodriguez (10-2-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round match, while Puerto Rican super featherweights Edwin “Chin” Valentin (4-0, 4 KOs) and Pedro Vincente (5-1, 2 KOs), open the PPV in a six-round bout.

PROMO VIDEO:

ENGLISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8RaZf6ncdk&feature=youtu.be





SPANISH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6ksMNm_S7g&feature=youtu.be

INFORMATION:

www.promocionesmiguelcotto, www.integratedsportsnet.com, www.directvpr.com, www.fite.tv

Twitter: @CottoPromotions, @Directvpr, @IntegratedPPV, @FiteTV