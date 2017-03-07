Third Annual Box Fan Expo returns to Vegas May 6; Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns announced

8-Time world champion Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns has been confirmed to participate in the third annual Box Fan Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, May 6. Created for boxing fans to meet legendary and current fighters, advanced tickets are on sale for $30 at EventBrite – http://www.boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com





Hearns returns to the ultimate fan experience at his Rock Jaw booth where he will be signing gloves, photos and selling merchandise. He joins the list of over 50 current and past World Champion boxers who have appeared at the Expo, meeting their fans in person. This year’s Expo will be held during the Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Ceasar Chavez jr, fight weekend.

Hearns is most famously known as “The Hitman,” being the first boxer in the sports history to win world titles in four divisions. He also was the first fighter to win five world titles in five different divisions. Hearns was named Ring Magazine fighter of the year in 1980 and 1984 and is best known for his fights with Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran. He was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012.

Thomas Hearns joins Kronk, WBC, Christy Martin, Mia St.John, Fernando Vargas and Joel Casamayor among early commitments to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Past boxing stars who have appeared at Box Fan Expo include Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe, Earnie Shavers, and Leon Spinks among others.

Exhibitors at the Expo will include boxing gear companies, apparel, equipment, nutrition, boxing media in addition to personalities and celebrity fans of the sport.