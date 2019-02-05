TheTakeover Continues: Teofimo Lopez Explosive Again In 7th Round Stoppage Over Diego Magdaleno

On a night with three world title fights, it was boxing’s hottest star that stole the show at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, as Teofimo Lopez (12-0, 10 KOs) bloodied, battered, beat up and knocked out former two-time world title challenger Diego Magdaleno in the 7th round of their NABA/NABF/USBA Lightweight Title bout.





Lopez’s work began to show as early as round two, when his power punching opened up a cut on the bridge of Magdaleno’s nose. Lopez continued to pound away on Magdaleno. Soon after, Magdaleno’s face was a bloody mess as a result of vicious shots landed by Lopez.

In round six, a powerful left hook finally sent Magdaleno to the canvas. Most who saw the fight felt the contest should have been halted there. Lopez of Brooklyn, New York, landed two devastating left hooks that put out Magdaleno in the 7th frame, and the fight was stopped at 1:08.

“I take nothing away from Diego Magdaleno. We picked our shots, and we knew that in the later rounds, he’d drown in those deep waters,” Lopez said. “As the competition gets tougher, you will see more of what I can do. I dissected him like a surgeon.”





Lopez took a major leap into securing a major fight in his next bout.

“I think Teofimo has clearly proven that he’s not just a prospect or a contender. He is a world champ right now, and the only thing that is missing is the belt,” said David McWater of Split-T Management.

Lopez is promoted by Top Rank.

Former World Title Challenger Dominic Wade and Top Prospect Roney Hines Score 1st Round Knockouts in Rochester, New York

This past Friday night at The Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York, former middleweight title challenger, Dominic Wade returned to the ring after nearly a three-year layoff to blast out Martin Fidel Rios in the 1st round of their scheduled eight-round bout.

2018 National Golden Gloves Champion, Roney Hines made it four 1st round knockouts in as many fights as he stopped Sherman Artis Jr.

Wade of Largo, Maryland, dropped Rios twice in the 1st frame, with the finisher coming with a powerful left hook that sent Rios down for the count at 1:48.

With the win, Wade improves to 19-1 with 13 knockouts.

Hines of Cleveland, sent Artis down three times in the 1st round, as he focused on the body. The heavyweight is now 4-0 with four knockouts.

“I am very pleased in Dominic’s performance,” said Vito Mielnicki of GH3 Promotions. “I plan to keep him busy, and settle him at super middleweight. He has never lacked in ability, so in the next few months he should start to get in the mix for bigger fights. Roney had three quick wins last year, and he needed a little break. Now I will be moving him like I do with all of my young guys, and that is to basically fight monthly. By the end of the year, I feel that he will be on all of the top prospect lists. I expect both to fight on February 23rd and March 18th. Those fights will be announced shortly.”