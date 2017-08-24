The World Awaits For Paddock

Walsall’s Luke Paddock will fight for a version of a world title in his hometown later this year.

The Bloxwich boxer (18-2) challenges Glossop’s Adam Hague (11-1) for the IBF Youth Lightweight Title at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday, 15th October.





The 25 year-old takes on Matthew Hatton trained Hague at the top of BCB Promotions’ show entitled ‘The World Awaits’, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall and Bailey & Mackey Ltd.

“It’s a massive opportunity for me,” Paddock told bcb-promotions.com. “This is a chance to win a legitimate title and build by ranking at world level.

“To get this shot, in my hometown, is a dream come true. I’d like to thank my manager, Errol Johnson, for getting me this shot along with my long term sponsors, Bailey & Mackey Ltd, for their support.”

Redditch middleweight, Andrew Robinson, Birmingham super welterweight, Jordan Clayton, Tipton light heavyweight, Ricky Summers, Birmingham heavyweight, Nathan Stevens, Tividale welterweight, Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies, and Birmingham bantamweight, Ijaz Ahmed, all feature on the undercard.





The show takes place 24 hours before BCB’s Midlands Boxing Super Series, also at the Town Hall, which sees 8 local super featherweights meets for a shot at the Midlands Area Super Featherweight Title.

Tickets for ‘the World Awaits’ are priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and £60 (VIP Ringside to include buffet and waitress service), and can be purchased by calling 0845 111 2900.

