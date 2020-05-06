The WBSS Launch ‘Kalle’s Big Fat Sports Quiz’ this Friday at 7pm!

Locked-down sports fans are invited to join Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the World Boxing Super Series, for a big night in as ‘Kalle’s Big Fat Sports Quiz’ premieres on Friday 8th May at 7pm (UK) from his own living room.

During these difficult times for the world, the WBSS has shown two seasons of the eWBSS, replayed the sensational first series, and now it’s time for ‘Kalle’s Big Fat Sports Quiz’ to provide some much-needed entertainment for sports lovers all over the planet.

“I urge boxing fans all around the world to join me this Friday night at 7pm,” says quizmaster Kalle Sauerland. “To be the best you’ve got to beat the best, so fill your fridges, dust off your thinking caps, and get ready for my ‘Big Fat Sports Quiz!”

The quiz will be hosted on Zoom for an exclusive audience of 100 lucky and first-come-served fans, as well as live-streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook and YouTube pages. ‘Kalle’s Big Fat Sports Quiz’ comprises of five rounds of questions on topics including sports general knowledge, Boxing IQ and the World Boxing Super Series.

Renowned boxing publications Boxing News and Ring Magazine will be on hand to help separate the contenders from the champions with some questions, and a host of other special guests will be dropping in to help out with the quiz.

You’ll need the brains of Ali rather than the brawn of Bruno to win ‘Kalle’s Big Fat Sports Quiz’ and become the undisputed Quizmaster Champion!

How do I participate in Kalle’s ‘Big Fat Sports Quiz’?:

Grab a pen and paper and watch LIVE in the WBSS Zoom room (exclusive prizes, 100 person limit, link posted on Friday on WBSS socials) or watch LIVE and play along via World Boxing Super Series Facebook and YouTube.

What time does it start?:

Friday 7pm (UK) / 2pm (ET) from your lockdown location