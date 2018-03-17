The WBC wishes to update the work of the newly created WBC Nutrition Committee, which will be working to support the boxing community in many forms and manners.





The Chairman is doctor Philip Goglia, who will lead the efforts to find the so many ways to help boxers regarding nutrition, rehydration, PED awareness, etc.

The Nutrition Committee will put strong emphasis in the procedures that trainer and other members of boxer’s team use to reduce the fighters weight, as it is of extreme concern the several methods that are being discovered, which are very dangerous for the health of the athletes.

The WBC Nutrition Committee will, among other things, post in weekly recommendations through the WBC platform and will continue to work on the 2018 plan.

This committee welcomes any suggestions, ideas on any related matter, which could be helpful to the boxing and sports industry.

Following you will find Dr. Goglia’s summary:





Dr. Goglia holds a PhD in Nutritional Science, and is a graduate of Duke University, The American College of Sports Medicine, and the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

His scientific approach to metabolic nutrition is proven in practice and founded in science. He is consistently on the cutting edge of performance fitness and nutrition and practices what he preaches when he trains daily next to his teammates and many of his elite endurance clients.

Dr. Goglia is the founder of Performance Fitness Concepts, one of the most elite performance nutrition and rejuvenation health and wellness clinics in the United States.

Dr. Goglia has been the recipient for the 2009-2015 Best of Santa Monica Award in the Dietician category by the US Commerce Association.

His clients include not only professional athletes such as Brian Wilson a World Series winning pitcher, Hedo Turkoglu of the LA Clippers, and Alex Rodrigues of the NY Yankees among others, but also action adventure/ “superhero” actors from Marvel Comics Production Company who contracted Dr. Goglia as a consultant to assist actors such as Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Colin Farrell (amongst others) to follow Dr. Goglia´s nutritional guidance so that they could change their physique to fulfill the demands of their roles.

Dr. Goglia’s bestselling book, released in 2001 (Penguin Puttnam Press) Turn up the Heat –Unlock the Fat Burning Power of Your Metabolism is an acclaimed best seller and a must-read.