The Rumble In Humble On March 24th

On Friday night March 24, 2017 at the Humble Civic Center, RTS Boxing Will present a great night of boxing.

In the main event former WBC Continental Americas Super Middleweight Champion Alfonso “El Tigre” Lopez (25-3, 20 KO’s)





The 34 Year-old Lopez of Cut and Shoot, Texas will take part in a six-round bout against an opponent to be named.

Lopez is a 10 year-professional, who was undefeated his first 21 bouts.

He has wins over former world title challenger Rubin Williams and Romaro Johnson (11-2-1)

In his highest profile bout, Lopez came up just short as he dropped a majority decision to former middleweight champion on May 7, 2011 in Las Vegas,

Lopez’s wife a nutritionist and personal trainer looks forward to seeing her husband in the ring and says he will be fighting this fight at 175 and will gradually come down to contend at the super middleweight division.

Lopez has won three straight bout, which includes his last outing when he stopped Lester Gonzalez in two rounds on May 9, 2015 in Houston.

The undercard will showcase Houston’s own sensational amateur fighter Luis Acosta, who will be making his pro debut as well as undefeated middleweight brothers Jonathan (9-0) and super featherweight Cristobal Morales (5-0).

Also appearing on the card will be middleweight Cameron Burroughs (2-1, 2 KOs) and pro debuting Robert Edmonds.

RTS BOXING is owned by Courtney Glaspie, who has served as a manager and fitness trainer for fighters. “Boxing has been a long love for me and I am looking forward to this challenge of continuing to make HOUSTON a big stage for BOXING,” said Glaspie.

The show will feature a loaded fight card with fun filled action and entertainment. The show is produced by RoRo Productions and matchmaker Lynn Collins

Tickets are priced $20 General admission, $35.00 reserved $50 VIP,100 and 150.00 table and ringside VIP