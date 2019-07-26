The Rise: Gervonta Davis – Final Installment is now available

SHOWTIME Sports has released all three installments of the new digital franchise, THE RISE, which profiles boxing’s champions and stars of tomorrow as they grind their way to the top. This debut offering features America’s youngest reigning world champion and a fighter on the cusp of superstardom, Gervonta Davis, in advance of his hometown title defense this Saturday, July 27, live on SHOWTIME.





THE RISE digital series is created specifically for Snapchat and Instagram TV platforms and designed to reach young audiences with short-form, deep-dive, authentic storytelling, THE RISE: GERVONTA DAVIS is a three-part series that is also available on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

THE RISE is the latest in a collection of digital offerings from @ShowtimeBoxing that delivers an exclusive look at the personalities, training camps and fight nights of boxing’s biggest names and future stars. Other original, digital-exclusive franchises from SHOWTIME Sports include DAY IN CAMP, FIGHT NIGHT, THE APPROACH and RING RESUME, an all-encompassing lineup of content available on SHOWTIME Sports online platforms and tailored specifically for a digital audience.





In part one of THE RISE: GERVONTA DAVIS, viewers go back to where it all started for “Tank,” Upton Boxing Club in Baltimore. Davis speaks of unimaginable levels of violence and drugs on virtually every corner and shares how his love for boxing and his coaches and teammates kept him on the path to greatness.

Davis takes viewers through both the highs and lows of his young career in part two. From knocking out Jose Pedraza to become the youngest world champion at the time at just 22 years old, to being stripped of the title for missing weight, “Tank” opens up like never before.

In the finale, Davis speaks about what his hometown title defense means to the city of Baltimore and gives viewers an inside look at his training camp with coach Calvin Ford.

Davis will become the first world champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming title defense in nearly 80 years when he faces hard-hitting Panamanian Ricardo Núñez on Saturday, July 27 on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Royal Farms Arena.