The Real Deal Boxing To Stream Both Their June 2nd And June 9th Events Live On The Sportslive Ott Service

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has announced that both of their upcoming events on June 2nd (in Atlantic City) and on June 9th (in New York City) will be streamed live, free of charge, on the SportsLive OTT service, available online and via mobile and Roku apps. Both live streams will start at 7pm Eastern Time.





The June 2nd, Atlantic City event will be a special Hall of Fame edition of The Real Deal Boxing in celebration of Evander Holyfield’s induction into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame that weekend. The event which takes place at the famed Boardwalk Hall, will be headlined by The Real Deal Boxing’s world-ranked featherweight contender, Toka Kahn Clary (24-1, 17 KOs) who will defend his NABA Featherweight Title against Emmanuel Dominguez (22-6-2, 14 KOs). Providence, Rhode Island’s Clary spent this camp at the Wildcard Gym in Hollywood with new trainer Freddie Roach and is eager to make a statement as he closes in on a world title shot.

Then the following week, on June 9th, The Real Deal Boxing heads to Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York for a Puerto Rican Day Parade Weekend event featuring a card that is literally a who’s who of New York based Puerto Rican prospects headlined by The Real Deal Boxing’s Edgar Berlanga (7-0, 7 KOs).The young and flashy power puncher is fast becoming a legitimate star in New York’s Puerto Rican community, stopping every opponent of his career in the first round. Berlanga is looking to continue his knockout streak on the celebratory occasion in front of his growing fan base.

“We’re excited to be working with CBS Sports Digital once again for a back to back weekend of Real Deal Boxing events,” says Holyfield, the 4 time heavyweight champion of the world turned promoter.

“With the SportsLive OTT service, we can make sure that boxing fans not just in Atlantic City and New York but across the country can see our great stable of young fighters and the competitive match ups that The Real Deal Boxing is becoming known for. We invite everyone to join us for free on June 2nd and June 9th on SportsLive and see what The Real Deal Boxing is all about.”





The Real Deal Hall of Fame Special Edition takes place Saturday, June 2nd at the Adrian Phillips Theater inside Boardwalk Hall and is presented in association with Mis Downing Promotions and the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. Tickets are on sale now and priced at $150, $100, $50 and $35. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com and in person at the Boardwalk Hall Box Office. For more information visit www.therealdealboxing.com and www.acbhof.com.