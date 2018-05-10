The Real Deal Boxing returns on June 9 in Brooklyn

For years one of the highlights leading up to the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City would be a major boxing event. Puerto Rican boxing legends like Felix Trinidad, Miguel Cotto and Hector Camacho all headlined cards the night before the beloved parade.





In recent years however, boxing has played less and less of a role over the celebratory weekend. That all changes when Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing returns to Kings Theater in Brooklyn on Saturday, June 9th for a special edition of Real Deal Championship Boxing.

Headlining the evening will be one of New York City’s hottest young fighters, Edgar Berlanga (7-0, 7 KOs) in a 6 round super middleweight bout. At only 20 years of age, the hard hitting Berlanga has won all of his 7 fights by first round knockout. The outgoing fan favorite nicknamed “The Chosen One” is on the verge of becoming a bona fide star in New York’s Puerto Rican community and he feels the attention from this fight will be his official coming out party to the rest of the boxing world.

“I’m so excited and blessed to be a part of a huge event on June 9th and even more excited to be headlining this card as my first main event fight on Puerto Rican day weekend”, says Berlanga. “This weekend is for my Puerto Rican people and I can’t wait to put on an amazing show for them come June 9th.”

In the co-main event, undefeated Ghanaian knockout artist, Duke Micah (21-0, 18 KOs) will appear in an 8 round bout. The 2012 Olympian, who boasts a nickname, “The Baby Faced Terminator”, that’s fitting of his in ring style, is rising fast in the world rankings and looks to put the bantamweight division on notice after another show stopping performance on June 9th.





Also on the stacked card is a host of undefeated young prospects including:

2012 Puerto Rican Olympian, Enrique Collazo (11-0-1, 9 KOs) who will be making his The Real Deal Boxing debut in front of an understandably supportive crowd in a 6 round super middleweight fight.

Puerto Rican power puncher, Carlos Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) who will be making his debut with The Real Deal Boxing as well as his first stateside appearance in a super featherweight bout.

Janelson Bocachica (10-0, 7 KOs) the 19 year old Puerto Rican native now based out of Detroit who is coming off a crushing knockout of Pablo Sanchez on the undercard of the first round of The Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Tournament last month in Kentucky. The gifted young welterweight is signed to The Real Deal Boxing and will be featured in a 6 round bout.





Orlando Gonzalez (7-0, 6 KOs) yet another young Puerto Rican prospect now fighting under The Real Deal Boxing, who will be featured in a 6 round super bantamweight bout.

Popular Brooklyn welterweight and Puerto Rican favorite, Zachary Ochoa (18-1, 7 KOs) who will appear in a 6 round welterweight.

Cesar Francis (4-0, 3 KOs), a Panamanian fighter now based out of Brooklyn who looks to extend his unblemished record in a 6 round welterweight contest.

Ridgewood, New York’s Matthew Gonzalez (5-0, 3 KOs) who will look to stay unbeaten in a 4 round welterweight bout.

Mario Diaz (17-1, 7 KOs), the 23 year old Mexican bantamweight on the verge of a top 20 ranking who will appear on the card in an 8 round bout.

Brooklyn’s fighting Frenchman, Federic Julan (9-0, 7 KOs) who will look to stay unbeaten in a 6 round light heavyweight contest.

Oscar Moreno (6-0, 5 KOs) the Mexican super bantamweight who will compete in a 6 round bout.

Jeffrey Flaz (1-0, 1 KO) who will make his sophomore appearance in a 4 round junior middleweight fight.

Opponents for all bouts will be named shortly.

The event also marks The Real Deal Boxing’s third appearance at Kings Theater, the newly refurbished Flatbush landmark that The Real Deal Boxing has teamed up with to host a series of shows throughout 2018.

“Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of attending several major boxing events in New York City during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade Weekend. The energy and support from the Puerto Rican fans at those events was electric.”, explains Holyfield, the 4-time heavyweight champion of the world now turned promoter.

“Puerto Rican boxing fans are some of the best in the world and The Real Deal Boxing is honoring and celebrating that with an action packed card on June 9th. We’re showcasing several of our best Puerto Rican prospects at one of the best venues for boxing in the country. It has all the makings of a truly special night and we’re proud to write a new chapter in Puerto Rico and New York’s rich boxing history.”

The Real Deal Boxing’s National Puerto Rican Weekend Showcase takes place Saturday, June 9th at Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York. Doors open at 6pm and first bell is 7pm. Tickets are priced at $150, $125, $75, and $50. Tickets are on sale now and available at www.ticketmaster.com and in person at the Kings Theater box office. For more information visit www.therealdealboxing.com and www.kingstheater.com.

Real Deal Sports and Entertainment is proud to partner with Medical A