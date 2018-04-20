The Real Deal Boxing Event April 21 To Be Streamed Live On CBS

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has announced that the ‘Real Deal, Showcase Series III’ twelve-bout card set for this Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY will be streamed live free of charge on the CBS Sports Digital website and can be viewed HERE starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.





Advance tickets for ‘Real Deal, Showcase Series III’, presented in association with World of Boxing and Uprising Promotions, priced at $150, $125, $75 and $50 are now on sale online through the Kings Theatre website, www.KingsTheatre.com. The Kings Theatre is located at 1027 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, NY 11226. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

Said Holyfield, “This is truly a stacked card with incredible fights featuring two tremendous New York City cross-town rivalries and a slew of Olympians which were very proud to continue promoting on our Showcase Series events.” Holyfield represented the United States in the 1984 Olympics and was involved in a number of rivalry fights throughout his legendary, Hall of Fame career.

Headlining the event, Josue ‘The Prodigy’ Vargas, (10-1-0, 6 KO’s), of Bronx, NY via Aguadilla, Puerto Rico battles Victor Vazquez,

(10-3-0, 4 KO’s), of Yonkers, NY in an eight- round junior welterweight battle.

Co-featured is the triumphant return of undefeated Bronx, NY welterweight Peter Dobson, (9-0-0, 5 KO’s), in an eight-round clash with Brooklyn’s Martin Wright, (11-2-2, 5 KO’s).





In a special attraction eight-round bantamweight clash, undefeated Duke ‘The Baby-Faced Terminator’ Micah,(21-0-0, 18 KO’s), of Accra, Ghana, will battle veteran Frenchman Yoan Boyeaux,(41-5-0, 26 KO’s). Micah represented Ghana at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Fighting out of Saint Petersburg, Russia, massive heavyweight prospect Sergey Kuzmin, (11-0-0, 8 KO’s), will face Jeremiah Karpency, (15-1-1, 6 KO’s), of Adah, PA, in a scheduled ten rounder. The 30-year-old, heavy-handed Kuzmin will be making his New York City debut in front an expected huge contingent of Russian boxing fans.

In an eight-round junior welterweight clash, 2016 Olympian Baturkhan Ahmedov, (3-0-0, 2 KO’s), fighting out of Crimea, Russia battles Oscar ‘Verdugo’ Barajas, (18-5-1, 9 KO’s), of Michoacan de Ocampo, Mexico.

In the junior middleweight division, 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Shakhram Giyasov, (1-0-0, 1KO), will return to the Kings Theatre following his successful professional debut on March 10, 2018, a first round knockout of Nicolas Atilio Velazquez. On April 21, the 24-year-old Giyasov will be challenged by battle-tested Hungarian veteran Gabor Gorbics, (24-10-0, 14 KO’s) in a scheduled six rounder.





Also returning to the Kings Theatre after a knockout professional debut is 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Murodjon Akhmadaliev, (1-0-0, 1 KO). Akhmadaliev will face off against Carlos Gaston Suarez, (7-4-3, 2 KO’s), of Buenos Aires, Argentina. on April 21 in a six -round junior lightweight bout.

Also, on the card will be local favorites and ‘The Real Deal Boxing’ prospects Justin Biggs (3-0-0, 3 KO’s) and Mathew Gonzalez(4-0-0, 3 KO’s), as well as Mexican-American phenom Oscar Moreno(5-0-0, 5 KO’s).

Biggs will clash with undefeated Hungarian prospect Dominik Csaba Karoly, (2-0-0, 1 KO) in a four-round middleweight tilt.

Gonzalez will battle Demetrius Wilson, (2-6-0), of Florissant, MO in a four-round welterweight bout.

Moreno takes on Rafael Castillo, (1-1-0) of Bronx, NY in a scheduled four-round junior featherweight fight.

Rounding out the card in the cruiserweight division, undefeated prospect Joe Jones, (9-0-0, 7 KO’s), of Jersey City, NJ clashes with Brooklyn’s Hamid Abdul-Mateen, (3-5-2) in a six-round clash.

Also, in the cruiserweight division, Kennedy Katende, (3-0-0, 1 KO), of Rubaga, Ghana, will face hard-hitting Luther Smith, (10-2-0, 9 KO’s), of Bowie, MD in a scheduled six rounder.