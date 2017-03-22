The Next Step As Stokes Brothers Aim High

Black Country boxing brothers Tom and Josh Stokes will appear on the same pro boxing bill for the first time in May in what they hope will be the start of a long and successful road that leads to major titles.

The siblings appear on BCB Promotions’ ‘Next Step’ show at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre on Friday, 12th May with hopes of one day emulating the Smith’s – British Boxing’s most decorated brothers.





Paul, Stephen, Liam and Callum Smith have all achieved, at least, British Title honours and the Stokes brothers would like nothing more than to follow in their footsteps.

“That is the aim,” Tom told bcb-promotions.com. “There’s a bit of sibling rivalry but, ultimately, we just want each other to succeed.”

Tom, despite being the younger of the two brothers at 22, has enjoyed more time in the squared circle than elder brother Josh (23). Tom (8-0) picked up a British Challenge Middleweight Title last time out and has set his sights on the vacant Midlands Area strap in the near future.

“I’m ready to challenge for a Midlands Title,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I was hoping to be fighting for one on this show but it‘s proving difficult to get a suitable opponent.

“I’ll get my hands on the belt soon enough though and, in the meantime, I’ve got to be patient. I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and it’s an added bonus to be fighting on the same card as Josh.”

Josh (1-0), who made his pro debut last month, is equally excited about the prospect of boxing on the same show as his brother and starting on a long road which he hopes will lead to big honours.

“It’s something we have talked about so it’s nice to get the chance to box on the same show so early in our careers,” he added. “Tom’s a little further long in his pro career but we are both equally as ambitious. You see what the Smith’s have achieved and it would be amazing to follow in their footsteps.”

Tom takes on Essex’s Paul Hilz (3-2) over eight rounds whilst Josh is yet to be matched.

Tom and Josh, who are sponsored by Alliance Scaffolding in Oldbury, are joined on The Next Step by Willenhall-based female professional boxer, Lauren Johnson (1-0). The Black Widow enjoyed a perfect pro debut in Walsall last month and will be looking to follow that up with a second win in quick succession.

There is also an intriguing super featherweight clash to complete the card as unbeaten Burton prospect, Leon Gower (3-0), steps in with West Bromwich’s Jack Summers (3-1), who is fresh from an away victory over Tamworth’s Louis Fielding at the weekend.

Former IBF World Cruiserweight Champion and Sky Sports pundit, Glenn McCrory, will also be in attendance. McCrory, a former British and Commonwealth Champion and now after dinner speaker, will be looking back on his career both in and out of the ring.

Tickets are £65 VIP to include a two-course meal or £600 for tables of ten. Call 07572 675 210 or 07786 182 526 to book.